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Matt Slaughter
matt.slaughter@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Canterbury
June 24
Tales from the Southern Alps: Christchurch author follows historic routes through the mountains
Nic Low nearly died on one of his journeys over the Southern Alps while researching his new book Uprising. Matt Slaughter spoke to him about traversing the greenstone trails.
Christchurch
June 24
Got a Christchurch City Council parking ticket? Dispute it
Almost 60 per cent of people who disputed Christchurch City Council parking tickets over the past five years have got off.
Christchurch
June 22
More than 300 calls to police in Christchurch on average each day
Police phone lines have been running hot in Christchurch over the past three years, with 330,480 calls made to emergency communication centre staff.
Christchurch
June 22
Lyttelton rugby player’s death sparks mental health mission
Tane Hipango’s twin brother, Tama, hardly ever talked to anyone about his struggles before succumbing to mental illness at the age of 31.
Christchurch
June 20
Crushers: Ageless team of Christchurch retirement home residents go on tour
Christchurch retirement village resident Peter Smith, 82, and his ageless rugby teammates visited the house where Dan Carter grew up.
Christchurch
June 20
'Council put bicycles first, businesses and rebuilding the city came second': Transport policies not working
An economist and author who specialises in policy effectiveness says strategies encouraging Christchurch residents to get out of cars and onto bikes and buses have not worked.
Christchurch
June 15
WorkSafe investigating after person critically injured at Chch construction company
WorkSafe is making inquiries after a person was critically injured in a workplace incident at a Christchurch construction company yesterday.
Christchurch
June 1
Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA
Four months ago, Charlie the rooster was abandoned - and he is just one of 289 animals in need of owners at the SPCA’s Christchurch Centre.
Christchurch
May 26
Canterbury sea level may rise by 1.2m, climate change sparks leaders to act
Average temperatures in Canterbury could rise by 1.5 deg C by 2040 and 3.5 deg C by 2090 if there is no response to climate change.
Christchurch
May 26
Christchurch Foundation reduces reliance on ratepayer money
Christchurch City Council's finance and performance committee has opted to reduce the funding it provides to the Christchurch Foundation.
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