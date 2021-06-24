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Matt Slaughter
matt.slaughter@starmedia.kiwi

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CanterburyJune 24

Tales from the Southern Alps: Christchurch author follows historic routes through the mountains

Nic Low nearly died on one of his journeys over the Southern Alps while researching his new book Uprising. Matt Slaughter spoke to him about traversing the greenstone trails.
Tales from the Southern Alps: Christchurch author follows historic routes through the mountains
Tales from the Southern Alps: Christchurch author follows historic routes through the mountains
ChristchurchJune 24

Got a Christchurch City Council parking ticket? Dispute it

Almost 60 per cent of people who disputed Christchurch City Council parking tickets over the past five years have got off.
Got a Christchurch City Council parking ticket? Dispute it
Got a Christchurch City Council parking ticket? Dispute it
ChristchurchJune 22

More than 300 calls to police in Christchurch on average each day

Police phone lines have been running hot in Christchurch over the past three years, with 330,480 calls made to emergency communication centre staff.
More than 300 calls to police in Christchurch on average each day
More than 300 calls to police in Christchurch on average each day
ChristchurchJune 22

Lyttelton rugby player’s death sparks mental health mission

Tane Hipango’s twin brother, Tama, hardly ever talked to anyone about his struggles before succumbing to mental illness at the age of 31.
Lyttelton rugby player’s death sparks mental health mission
Lyttelton rugby player’s death sparks mental health mission
ChristchurchJune 20

Crushers: Ageless team of Christchurch retirement home residents go on tour

Christchurch retirement village resident Peter Smith, 82, and his ageless rugby teammates visited the house where Dan Carter grew up.
Crushers: Ageless team of Christchurch retirement home residents go on tour
Crushers: Ageless team of Christchurch retirement home residents go on tour
ChristchurchJune 20

'Council put bicycles first, businesses and rebuilding the city came second': Transport policies not working

An economist and author who specialises in policy effectiveness says strategies encouraging Christchurch residents to get out of cars and onto bikes and buses have not worked.
'Council put bicycles first, businesses and rebuilding the city came second': Transport policies not working
'Council put bicycles first, businesses and rebuilding the city came second': Transport policies not working
ChristchurchJune 15

WorkSafe investigating after person critically injured at Chch construction company

WorkSafe is making inquiries after a person was critically injured in a workplace incident at a Christchurch construction company yesterday.
WorkSafe investigating after person critically injured at Chch construction company
WorkSafe investigating after person critically injured at Chch construction company
ChristchurchJune 1

Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA

Four months ago, Charlie the rooster was abandoned - and he is just one of 289 animals in need of owners at the SPCA’s Christchurch Centre.
Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA
Charlie's ready to leave the coop: Unwanted animals swamp Christchurch SPCA
ChristchurchMay 26

Canterbury sea level may rise by 1.2m, climate change sparks leaders to act

Average temperatures in Canterbury could rise by 1.5 deg C by 2040 and 3.5 deg C by 2090 if there is no response to climate change.
Canterbury sea level may rise by 1.2m, climate change sparks leaders to act
Canterbury sea level may rise by 1.2m, climate change sparks leaders to act
ChristchurchMay 26

Christchurch Foundation reduces reliance on ratepayer money

Christchurch City Council's finance and performance committee has opted to reduce the funding it provides to the Christchurch Foundation.
Christchurch Foundation reduces reliance on ratepayer money
Christchurch Foundation reduces reliance on ratepayer money