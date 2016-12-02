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Matt Smith
matt@odt.co.nz

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RugbyDecember 2

Founder member irked by move

A founder member at Forsyth Barr Stadium feels like he has been "kicked into touch" after being told he would be moved for next year’s match between the Highlanders and the British and Irish Lions.
Founder member irked by move
Founder member irked by move
RacingNovember 27

Bad start no bad omen for Carston

The vagaries of thoroughbred racing provided Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston with a day at Cromwell that started badly, but only got better.
Bad start no bad omen for Carston
Bad start no bad omen for Carston
RacingNovember 27

Flying Sardine makes a splash at last

It was only a matter of time, but Flying Sardine’s trainer, Kelvin Tyler, was still relieved when the mare’s maiden win came at Cromwell yesterday.
RacingNovember 25

Riccarton form pointer for Cromwell performance

Strong Riccarton form should be the pointer for the winner of the $30,000 1400m open handicap at Cromwell tomorrow.
Riccarton form pointer for Cromwell performance
Riccarton form pointer for Cromwell performance
SportNovember 25

So what is it like being a WBO belt?

Matt Smith gets up close and personal with the WBO heavyweight belt (aka Belty McBeltface) to find out the stories behind the bling.
RacingNovember 24

Smith moves on from ODT racing

Matt Smith discusses leaving the racing beat for other pastures.
Smith moves on from ODT racing
Smith moves on from ODT racing
RacingNovember 24

4yr-old gets his chance

Classie Brigade will be grateful for one factor at Orari tomorrow — he won’t have to chase Lazarus around  as he did for much of last season.
4yr-old gets his chance
4yr-old gets his chance
SportNovember 23

Academy looking ahead to new start next year

The Dunedin Gymnastics Academy (DGA) will start afresh in its Vogel St gymnasium next year as the cleanup from the discovery of asbestos is completed.
RacingNovember 23

Capable pair back at Cromwell

Two of Otago's group contenders at New Zealand Cup week are back in action at Cromwell on Sunday.
Capable pair back at Cromwell
Capable pair back at Cromwell
CricketNovember 21

Volts eager to secure first win

Getting  the basics right will move the Otago Volts a long way towards their first Plunket Shield win when they host the Wellington Firebirds at the University Oval from today.
Volts eager to secure first win
Volts eager to secure first win