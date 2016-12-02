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Matt Smith
matt@odt.co.nz
Latest
Rugby
December 2
Founder member irked by move
A founder member at Forsyth Barr Stadium feels like he has been "kicked into touch" after being told he would be moved for next year’s match between the Highlanders and the British and Irish Lions.
Racing
November 27
Bad start no bad omen for Carston
The vagaries of thoroughbred racing provided Riccarton trainer Andrew Carston with a day at Cromwell that started badly, but only got better.
Racing
November 27
Flying Sardine makes a splash at last
It was only a matter of time, but Flying Sardine’s trainer, Kelvin Tyler, was still relieved when the mare’s maiden win came at Cromwell yesterday.
Racing
November 25
Riccarton form pointer for Cromwell performance
Strong Riccarton form should be the pointer for the winner of the $30,000 1400m open handicap at Cromwell tomorrow.
Sport
November 25
So what is it like being a WBO belt?
Matt Smith gets up close and personal with the WBO heavyweight belt (aka Belty McBeltface) to find out the stories behind the bling.
Racing
November 24
Smith moves on from ODT racing
Matt Smith discusses leaving the racing beat for other pastures.
Racing
November 24
4yr-old gets his chance
Classie Brigade will be grateful for one factor at Orari tomorrow — he won’t have to chase Lazarus around as he did for much of last season.
Sport
November 23
Academy looking ahead to new start next year
The Dunedin Gymnastics Academy (DGA) will start afresh in its Vogel St gymnasium next year as the cleanup from the discovery of asbestos is completed.
Racing
November 23
Capable pair back at Cromwell
Two of Otago's group contenders at New Zealand Cup week are back in action at Cromwell on Sunday.
Cricket
November 21
Volts eager to secure first win
Getting the basics right will move the Otago Volts a long way towards their first Plunket Shield win when they host the Wellington Firebirds at the University Oval from today.
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