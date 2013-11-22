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Matthew Haggart
matthew.haggart@odt.co.nz

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EntertainmentNovember 22

Showing some pluck

The sound of America's heartland is coming south as guitarist Kelly Joe Phelps revels in a second chance. Matthew Haggart reports.
Showing some pluck
Showing some pluck
RugbyAugust 19

Rugby: Rival clubs share spoils

Traditional rugby rivals Southern and Dunedin shared the spoils on the final day of club competition at the University Oval on Saturday.
Rugby: Rival clubs share spoils
Rugby: Rival clubs share spoils
RugbyAugust 18

Rugby: Old rivals share club spoils

Traditional rugby rivals Southern and Dunedin shared the spoils on the final day of club competition at the University Oval on Saturday.
Food & WineJuly 14

Another rib on the barbie (+ recipe)

Mike Oxley is like a proud uncle showing off his favourite nephew, in the kitchen of his new Wanaka restaurant.
Food & WineJuly 13

Local relationship crucial aspect of award-winning lamb creation

A local relationship between a Wanaka restaurant and a Cardrona Valley farmer has come up trumps at a national hospitality awards ceremony.
QueenstownJuly 12

Warbirds wined up

Wine buffs will be able to toast the aerial antics at Warbirds Over Wanaka this year with a commemorative bottle produced to promote the popular Easter airshow.
Warbirds wined up
Warbirds wined up
QueenstownJuly 11

Master chefs displaying skills at show

Two celebrity chefs from Wanaka will entertain at the Wanaka Home and Lifestyle Show tomorrow, when a masterchef of home cooking will appear with an award-winning restaurateur.
Master chefs displaying skills at show
Master chefs displaying skills at show
Food & WineJuly 11

More than just duck heading north

A Wanaka barbecue chef faces a logistical challenge to ensure his smoky cranberry duck dish can be re-created for judges at the finals of a nationwide wild food competition next week.
More than just duck heading north
More than just duck heading north
NewsJune 20

Change to organics credited for health

A mysterious illness which left John McRae fighting constant pain became the catalyst for his shift to organic farming.
Change to organics credited for health
Change to organics credited for health
Food & WineMay 13

Top chef to showcase local produce

One of Australia's most promising young chefs has been charged with showcasing Central Otago's leading wine and food at a culinary event in Wanaka on Saturday.
Top chef to showcase local produce
Top chef to showcase local produce