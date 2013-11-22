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Matthew Haggart
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Latest
Entertainment
November 22
Showing some pluck
The sound of America's heartland is coming south as guitarist Kelly Joe Phelps revels in a second chance. Matthew Haggart reports.
Rugby
August 19
Rugby: Rival clubs share spoils
Traditional rugby rivals Southern and Dunedin shared the spoils on the final day of club competition at the University Oval on Saturday.
Rugby
August 18
Rugby: Old rivals share club spoils
Traditional rugby rivals Southern and Dunedin shared the spoils on the final day of club competition at the University Oval on Saturday.
Food & Wine
July 14
Another rib on the barbie (+ recipe)
Mike Oxley is like a proud uncle showing off his favourite nephew, in the kitchen of his new Wanaka restaurant.
Food & Wine
July 13
Local relationship crucial aspect of award-winning lamb creation
A local relationship between a Wanaka restaurant and a Cardrona Valley farmer has come up trumps at a national hospitality awards ceremony.
Queenstown
July 12
Warbirds wined up
Wine buffs will be able to toast the aerial antics at Warbirds Over Wanaka this year with a commemorative bottle produced to promote the popular Easter airshow.
Queenstown
July 11
Master chefs displaying skills at show
Two celebrity chefs from Wanaka will entertain at the Wanaka Home and Lifestyle Show tomorrow, when a masterchef of home cooking will appear with an award-winning restaurateur.
Food & Wine
July 11
More than just duck heading north
A Wanaka barbecue chef faces a logistical challenge to ensure his smoky cranberry duck dish can be re-created for judges at the finals of a nationwide wild food competition next week.
News
June 20
Change to organics credited for health
A mysterious illness which left John McRae fighting constant pain became the catalyst for his shift to organic farming.
Food & Wine
May 13
Top chef to showcase local produce
One of Australia's most promising young chefs has been charged with showcasing Central Otago's leading wine and food at a culinary event in Wanaka on Saturday.
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