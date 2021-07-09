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Matthew Mckew
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Latest
Central Otago
July 9
Investigators to examine hot-air balloon wreckage
Transport accident investigators will today examine the wreckage of a hot-air balloon and talk to witnesses after a crash near Arrowtown.
News
July 9
Passengers 'thrown out' of balloon after it was hit by wind gust
Passengers were thrown out of a hot air balloon after it was hit by a gust of wind causing it to collide with power lines next to a house as it was landing near Queenstown.
Queenstown
July 8
'Deeply upset': Balloon company details crash which hurt 11
The company which operates hot air balloon flights near Queenstown has revealed details about this morning's crash which injured 10 passengers and one of their pilots.
Queenstown
July 6
Broken system on the mend
Thousands of dollars spent transporting patients with broken bones to Southland and Dunedin hospitals could soon be saved.
Queenstown
July 5
Bubble’s partial return lets family reunite
A poignant family holiday was split in half by the transtasman bubble pause, leaving one New Zealander unable to make his grandmother’s memorial.
Queenstown
July 5
Loved-ones embrace as travel bubble resumes
Arrivals from Melbourne filtered through Queenstown Airport this morning on the first flight since the travel bubble resumed.
Queenstown
July 1
Sexual assaults becoming all too frequent in Queenstown - police
Three days after Queenstown’s cops warned hospitality workers to be vigilant over a rising number of sexual assaults, they were dealing with reports of yet another.
Queenstown
June 29
Skiers keen for fresh powder at Remarkables
Queues were forming around the block this morning as NZSki battled the elements to open The Remarkables ski field in Queenstown.
Queenstown
June 28
Vaccine push wanted in resort
The Government should consider what is more expensive, lockdowns and pausing the transtasman bubble or escalating vaccinations, a Queenstown business owner says.
Queenstown
June 27
Vaccine call answered
A call for taxi drivers in Queenstown to have early access to the Covid-19 vaccine has been heard, just a day after the Otago Daily Times reported it.
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