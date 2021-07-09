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Matthew Mckew
matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoJuly 9

Investigators to examine hot-air balloon wreckage

Transport accident investigators will today examine the wreckage of a hot-air balloon and talk to witnesses after a crash near Arrowtown.
Investigators to examine hot-air balloon wreckage
Investigators to examine hot-air balloon wreckage
NewsJuly 9

Passengers 'thrown out' of balloon after it was hit by wind gust

Passengers were thrown out of a hot air balloon after it was hit by a gust of wind causing it to collide with power lines next to a house as it was landing near Queenstown.
Passengers 'thrown out' of balloon after it was hit by wind gust
Passengers 'thrown out' of balloon after it was hit by wind gust
QueenstownJuly 8

'Deeply upset': Balloon company details crash which hurt 11

The company which operates hot air balloon flights near Queenstown has revealed details about this morning's crash which injured 10 passengers and one of their pilots.
'Deeply upset': Balloon company details crash which hurt 11
'Deeply upset': Balloon company details crash which hurt 11
QueenstownJuly 6

Broken system on the mend

Thousands of dollars spent transporting patients with broken bones to Southland and  Dunedin hospitals could soon be saved.
Broken system on the mend
Broken system on the mend
QueenstownJuly 5

Bubble’s partial return lets family reunite

A poignant family holiday was split in half by the transtasman bubble pause, leaving one New Zealander unable to make his grandmother’s memorial.
Bubble’s partial return lets family reunite
Bubble’s partial return lets family reunite
QueenstownJuly 5

Loved-ones embrace as travel bubble resumes

Arrivals from Melbourne filtered through Queenstown Airport this morning on the first flight since the travel bubble resumed.
Loved-ones embrace as travel bubble resumes
Loved-ones embrace as travel bubble resumes
QueenstownJuly 1

Sexual assaults becoming all too frequent in Queenstown - police

Three days after Queenstown’s cops warned hospitality workers to be vigilant over a rising number of sexual assaults, they were dealing with reports of yet another.
Sexual assaults becoming all too frequent in Queenstown - police
Sexual assaults becoming all too frequent in Queenstown - police
QueenstownJune 29

Skiers keen for fresh powder at Remarkables

Queues were forming around the block this morning as NZSki battled the elements to open The Remarkables ski field in Queenstown.
Skiers keen for fresh powder at Remarkables
Skiers keen for fresh powder at Remarkables
QueenstownJune 28

Vaccine push wanted in resort

The Government should consider what is more expensive, lockdowns and pausing the transtasman bubble or escalating vaccinations, a Queenstown business owner says.
QueenstownJune 27

Vaccine call answered

A call for taxi drivers in Queenstown to have early access to the Covid-19 vaccine has been heard, just a day after the Otago Daily Times reported it.
Vaccine call answered
Vaccine call answered