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Maureen Howard
maureen.howard@odt.co.nz

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Home & GardenApril 9

It’s a jungle out there

The urban garden is a rich source of wildlife once you know what you are looking at, writes Maureen Howard.
It’s a jungle out there
It’s a jungle out there
Home & GardenJanuary 22

Pardon the weeds, I’m feeding the bees

You don’t have to work hard to create the perfect home for invertebrates in your garden, writes Maureen Howard.
Pardon the weeds, I’m feeding the bees
Pardon the weeds, I’m feeding the bees
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The MixOctober 19

Verdant valley nature's offering

Rewilding is growing in popularity. Maureen Howard and Bruce Munro visit the largest piece of regenerating forest on Otago Peninsula.
Verdant valley nature's offering
Verdant valley nature's offering
Life & StyleNovember 15

Clothed in kindness

A New Zealand fashion company is caring for people and the environment.
Clothed in kindness
Clothed in kindness
Life & StyleNovember 15

The waste minimisers

A system of regulated product stewardship for six "priority products" is coming into effect under the Waste Minimisation Act. Maureen Howard asks six waste minimisers what they're doing to make a difference.
The waste minimisers
The waste minimisers
Life & StyleNovember 15

Piling in behind nature

Climate change is challenging the St Clair-St Kilda coastline and the protection measures of the past. Maureen Howard finds out what the Dunedin City Council is doing to adapt to nature’s ways.
Piling in behind nature
Piling in behind nature
Life & StyleNovember 15

Flipping the script

Kiwibank 2020 New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand walked into the Alternative Aotearoa conference feeling curious and came out filled with hope. Maureen Howard finds out why.
Flipping the script
Flipping the script
Life & StyleNovember 13

The future they represent

Art can convey complex issues in a direct and intuitive way. Maureen Howard talks to school pupils about what they hope to communicate about the unequal effects of climate change at their exhibition.
The future they represent
The future they represent
Life & StyleNovember 13

Change makers: getting together to do good

How do you turn a notion into action? Maureen Howard talks to the people behind four inspiring community  initiatives transforming society from the bottom up.
Change makers: getting together to do good
Change makers: getting together to do good
Life & StyleAugust 22

Resilient: Activist profiles

Social entrepreneurs strive to address pressing social and environmental issues while creating economic opportunities. Maureen Howard asks six how they include doing good in what they do. 
Resilient: Activist profiles
Resilient: Activist profiles