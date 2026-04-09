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Maureen Howard
maureen.howard@odt.co.nz
Latest
Home & Garden
April 9
It’s a jungle out there
The urban garden is a rich source of wildlife once you know what you are looking at, writes Maureen Howard.
Home & Garden
January 22
Pardon the weeds, I’m feeding the bees
You don’t have to work hard to create the perfect home for invertebrates in your garden, writes Maureen Howard.
SUBSCRIBER
The Mix
October 19
Verdant valley nature's offering
Rewilding is growing in popularity. Maureen Howard and Bruce Munro visit the largest piece of regenerating forest on Otago Peninsula.
Life & Style
November 15
Clothed in kindness
A New Zealand fashion company is caring for people and the environment.
Life & Style
November 15
The waste minimisers
A system of regulated product stewardship for six "priority products" is coming into effect under the Waste Minimisation Act. Maureen Howard asks six waste minimisers what they're doing to make a difference.
Life & Style
November 15
Piling in behind nature
Climate change is challenging the St Clair-St Kilda coastline and the protection measures of the past. Maureen Howard finds out what the Dunedin City Council is doing to adapt to nature’s ways.
Life & Style
November 15
Flipping the script
Kiwibank 2020 New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand walked into the Alternative Aotearoa conference feeling curious and came out filled with hope. Maureen Howard finds out why.
Life & Style
November 13
The future they represent
Art can convey complex issues in a direct and intuitive way. Maureen Howard talks to school pupils about what they hope to communicate about the unequal effects of climate change at their exhibition.
Life & Style
November 13
Change makers: getting together to do good
How do you turn a notion into action? Maureen Howard talks to the people behind four inspiring community initiatives transforming society from the bottom up.
Life & Style
August 22
Resilient: Activist profiles
Social entrepreneurs strive to address pressing social and environmental issues while creating economic opportunities. Maureen Howard asks six how they include doing good in what they do.
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