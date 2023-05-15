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Melissa Ready
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Queenstown
May 15
TSS ‘Earnslaw’ off for annual maintenance
Those making the scenic trip from Queenstown to Walter Peak and back over the next six weeks will have to make do with a far less historic vessel, as TSS Earnslaw heads out for its annual maintenance.
Queenstown
May 15
Skyline gifts gondola to 'best customer'
The Skyline gondolas are a memorable part of any trip to Queenstown, but for one local family, they’ve been an important part of life.
Queenstown
May 11
Winter comes early to Wakatipu
Most Queenstown people yesterday morning woke to white cars and an itching to break out the skis a few weeks early.
Queenstown
May 3
Campervan fire mystery
Exactly how a hired campervan caught fire in Frankton last week remains unknown.
Queenstown
April 30
Holiday park caravan destroyed in blaze
The smell of smoke was still lingering on Friday following a blaze which destroyed a caravan at a holiday park in Frankton on Thursday night last week.
Queenstown
April 28
Short film uses only sign language
Over the past year or so, Queenstown has been hosting a remarkable project.
Queenstown
April 27
Chance to have say on housing action plan
From Monday, Queenstown people will have the chance to share their thoughts on the council’s plan to solve the rental housing crisis.
Queenstown
April 25
‘Last Post’ duties performed at two services
For those who made it to both the Queenstown and Arrowtown Anzac Day services yesterday, it was doubly impressive to hear Last Post.
Queenstown
April 25
Queenstown Anzac crowd impresses
About 1500 people gathered for the Queenstown Dawn Service this morning, held at the memorial gates on the lakefront.
Queenstown
April 24
School officially in ‘final form’
The Wakatipu’s only secondary school is officially in "final form".
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