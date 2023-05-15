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Melissa Ready
melissa.ready@odt.co.nz

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QueenstownMay 15

TSS ‘Earnslaw’ off for annual maintenance

Those making the scenic trip from Queenstown to Walter Peak and back over the next six weeks will have to make do with a far less historic vessel, as TSS Earnslaw heads out for its annual maintenance.
TSS ‘Earnslaw’ off for annual maintenance
TSS ‘Earnslaw’ off for annual maintenance
QueenstownMay 15

Skyline gifts gondola to 'best customer'

The Skyline gondolas are a memorable part of any trip to Queenstown, but for one local family, they’ve been an important part of life.
Skyline gifts gondola to 'best customer'
Skyline gifts gondola to 'best customer'
QueenstownMay 11

Winter comes early to Wakatipu

Most Queenstown people yesterday morning woke to white cars and an itching to break out the skis a few weeks early.
Winter comes early to Wakatipu
Winter comes early to Wakatipu
QueenstownMay 3

Campervan fire mystery

Exactly how a hired campervan caught fire in Frankton last week remains unknown.
Campervan fire mystery
Campervan fire mystery
QueenstownApril 30

Holiday park caravan destroyed in blaze

The smell of smoke was still lingering on Friday following a blaze which destroyed a caravan at a holiday park in Frankton on Thursday night last week.
Holiday park caravan destroyed in blaze
Holiday park caravan destroyed in blaze
QueenstownApril 28

Short film uses only sign language

Over the past year or so, Queenstown has been hosting a remarkable project.
Short film uses only sign language
Short film uses only sign language
QueenstownApril 27

Chance to have say on housing action plan

From Monday, Queenstown people will have the chance to share their thoughts on the council’s plan to solve the rental housing crisis.
QueenstownApril 25

‘Last Post’ duties performed at two services

For those who made it to both the Queenstown and Arrowtown Anzac Day services yesterday, it was doubly impressive to hear Last Post.
‘Last Post’ duties performed at two services
‘Last Post’ duties performed at two services
QueenstownApril 25

Queenstown Anzac crowd impresses

About 1500 people gathered for the Queenstown Dawn Service this morning, held at the memorial gates on the lakefront.
Queenstown Anzac crowd impresses
Queenstown Anzac crowd impresses
QueenstownApril 24

School officially in ‘final form’

The Wakatipu’s only secondary school is officially in "final form".
School officially in ‘final form’
School officially in ‘final form’