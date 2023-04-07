SECTIONS
Michael Curreen
michael.curreen@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandApril 7

Advancequip’s new $5.5m HQ taking shape

Taking shape just south of Gore, a $5.5 million facility will serve as the new headquarters of a local business achieving national success.
Advancequip’s new $5.5m HQ taking shape
Advancequip’s new $5.5m HQ taking shape
SouthlandApril 5

Gore mayor determined to keep serving community

Gore's mayor has no intention of resigning as his council works through troubled times, but public pressure could persuade him otherwise.
Gore mayor determined to keep serving community
Gore mayor determined to keep serving community
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandApril 4

Govt dept involved as Gore council issues still unresolved

The Department of Internal Affairs says it is trying to understand what is going on at the Gore District Council, as it appears to be crumbling in its first six months under a new mayor.
Govt dept involved as Gore council issues still unresolved
Govt dept involved as Gore council issues still unresolved
SouthlandMarch 29

Break-ins infuriate dairy owners

One Gore dairy owner is ready to call it quits and another is fuming after their shops were broken into yesterday.
SouthlandMarch 21

Library to open on Friday but facility not yet certified

Gore's new library will finally open its doors this week, though the $7.75 million facility is yet to be certified for compliance.
SouthlandMarch 21

Full recycling service reinstatement halted

Plans to reinstate a full recycling service in the Gore District have stalled, much to the mayor’s frustration.
Full recycling service reinstatement halted
Full recycling service reinstatement halted
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandMarch 8

New minister implied Three Waters changes: Parry

The Gore District Council’s chief executive is convinced changes are coming to the Three Waters reforms after conversations with the new minister of local government.
New minister implied Three Waters changes: Parry
New minister implied Three Waters changes: Parry
SouthlandMarch 7

Hazard removal could be delayed

Demolition of an unsafe water tower in Gore may be delayed to top up funds for a $1.9 million wastewater project.
Hazard removal could be delayed
Hazard removal could be delayed
QueenstownMarch 3

Looking for a home: trials, tribulations continue

My next job already has a desk with my name on it — the problem? It is in Queenstown, but I am not.
SouthlandMarch 2

Board to discuss possible demolition of closed pool

After lying derelict for more than five years, the Mataura Centennial Pool may be put out of its misery.