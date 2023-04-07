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Michael Curreen
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
April 7
Advancequip’s new $5.5m HQ taking shape
Taking shape just south of Gore, a $5.5 million facility will serve as the new headquarters of a local business achieving national success.
Southland
April 5
Gore mayor determined to keep serving community
Gore's mayor has no intention of resigning as his council works through troubled times, but public pressure could persuade him otherwise.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
April 4
Govt dept involved as Gore council issues still unresolved
The Department of Internal Affairs says it is trying to understand what is going on at the Gore District Council, as it appears to be crumbling in its first six months under a new mayor.
Southland
March 29
Break-ins infuriate dairy owners
One Gore dairy owner is ready to call it quits and another is fuming after their shops were broken into yesterday.
Southland
March 21
Library to open on Friday but facility not yet certified
Gore's new library will finally open its doors this week, though the $7.75 million facility is yet to be certified for compliance.
Southland
March 21
Full recycling service reinstatement halted
Plans to reinstate a full recycling service in the Gore District have stalled, much to the mayor’s frustration.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
March 8
New minister implied Three Waters changes: Parry
The Gore District Council’s chief executive is convinced changes are coming to the Three Waters reforms after conversations with the new minister of local government.
Southland
March 7
Hazard removal could be delayed
Demolition of an unsafe water tower in Gore may be delayed to top up funds for a $1.9 million wastewater project.
Queenstown
March 3
Looking for a home: trials, tribulations continue
My next job already has a desk with my name on it — the problem? It is in Queenstown, but I am not.
Southland
March 2
Board to discuss possible demolition of closed pool
After lying derelict for more than five years, the Mataura Centennial Pool may be put out of its misery.
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