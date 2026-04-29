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Michael Schraa
michael.schraa@alliedmedia.co.nz

Latest

SouthlandApril 29

New AED device at East Gore School

A new defibrillator at East Gore School will provide a key piece of medical infrastructure for the community.
New AED device at East Gore School
New AED device at East Gore School
DunedinApril 23

Seal of approval

Abseilers seal the joins at the new Dunedin hospital outpatient building.
Seal of approval
Seal of approval
The MixApril 17

Jade still stirs passions

Humans have been intrigued by brightly coloured stones and minerals for tens of thousands of years, and we still are.
Jade still stirs passions
Jade still stirs passions