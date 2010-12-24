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Michelle McCullough
michellec@mailhost

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DunedinDecember 24

Open all hours on Christmas Day

As you empty the contents of your stocking, frantically tear your house apart in search of spare batteries for your newest gadget or tuck into your Christmas dinner, spare a though for those hard at work on Christmas Day.
Open all hours on Christmas Day
Open all hours on Christmas Day
BusinessNovember 12

Students rise to design challenge

As part of a 12-week collaborative project, Port Chalmers Design Store and six Otago Polytechnic second-year students have launched five new design products.
Students rise to design challenge
Students rise to design challenge
DunedinJune 7

Show hopes rest online

In a New Zealand first, Dunedin's Pigville Productions has just had its sitcom, The Project, picked up by a New Zealand Internet TV network.
Show hopes rest online
Show hopes rest online
DunedinMarch 26

Otago fertility service battles sperm drought

Otago Fertility Services is experiencing a sperm drought - with only half the number of donors it needs.
Otago fertility service battles sperm drought
Otago fertility service battles sperm drought
DunedinDecember 18

Jobs would be best Christmas gift

All Anterea Matana and his wife Mina want for Christmas this year are jobs.
Jobs would be best Christmas gift
Jobs would be best Christmas gift
DunedinOctober 15

Silver Peaks survey seeks public's view

There are two weeks left to take part in a Department of Conservation survey about improvements for the Silver Peaks area.
Silver Peaks survey seeks public's view
Silver Peaks survey seeks public's view
DunedinOctober 2

Fiesta farewells volunteer carer on mission to Mexican orphanage

More than 18 months ago, Bree McKenzie attended a fundraiser which changed her life.
Fiesta farewells volunteer carer on mission to Mexican orphanage
Fiesta farewells volunteer carer on mission to Mexican orphanage
DunedinSeptember 11

Alarm over sex offender's release

A Dunedin father whose child was a victim of a sex offender is urging parents in Waverley to be vigilant following the man's release from prison.
DunedinAugust 28

Big family gets Habitat home

The Te Moananui family are finally getting a home they can call their own, thanks to a little bit of humanity.
Big family gets Habitat home
Big family gets Habitat home
DunedinAugust 14

School says it will not close

Rumours that Corstorphine School will close its doors at the end of the year are untrue, the school's board of trustees chairwoman says.