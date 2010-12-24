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Michelle McCullough
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Latest
Dunedin
December 24
Open all hours on Christmas Day
As you empty the contents of your stocking, frantically tear your house apart in search of spare batteries for your newest gadget or tuck into your Christmas dinner, spare a though for those hard at work on Christmas Day.
Business
November 12
Students rise to design challenge
As part of a 12-week collaborative project, Port Chalmers Design Store and six Otago Polytechnic second-year students have launched five new design products.
Dunedin
June 7
Show hopes rest online
In a New Zealand first, Dunedin's Pigville Productions has just had its sitcom, The Project, picked up by a New Zealand Internet TV network.
Dunedin
March 26
Otago fertility service battles sperm drought
Otago Fertility Services is experiencing a sperm drought - with only half the number of donors it needs.
Dunedin
December 18
Jobs would be best Christmas gift
All Anterea Matana and his wife Mina want for Christmas this year are jobs.
Dunedin
October 15
Silver Peaks survey seeks public's view
There are two weeks left to take part in a Department of Conservation survey about improvements for the Silver Peaks area.
Dunedin
October 2
Fiesta farewells volunteer carer on mission to Mexican orphanage
More than 18 months ago, Bree McKenzie attended a fundraiser which changed her life.
Dunedin
September 11
Alarm over sex offender's release
A Dunedin father whose child was a victim of a sex offender is urging parents in Waverley to be vigilant following the man's release from prison.
Dunedin
August 28
Big family gets Habitat home
The Te Moananui family are finally getting a home they can call their own, thanks to a little bit of humanity.
Dunedin
August 14
School says it will not close
Rumours that Corstorphine School will close its doors at the end of the year are untrue, the school's board of trustees chairwoman says.
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