GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Mick Jensen
mick.jensen@ashburtoncourier.co.nz
Latest
South Canterbury
April 17
Wall’s US season cut short
Ashburton-raised rowing ace Veronica Wall has been forced home from university in the USA because of the coronavirus, but is close to finishing a rewarding first year at Yale University.
Canterbury
March 5
Speedster preparing for attempt to smash record
Motorcyclist Phil Garrett hopes to travel at almost 100 metres per second when he attempts to break the national motorcycle land speed record in Mid Canterbury next month.
South Canterbury
November 18
Take a look around this well known Canterbury garden
David Ford is inviting the community to take a walk around his impressive Tinwald garden and any donations will be passed to the Mid Canterbury Cancer Society.
Mid Canterbury
November 4
Residents oppose bid for Rakaia liquor store
There are already eight locations to drink or buy liquor in this small township and residents say that is enough.
Mid Canterbury
September 30
Meet the family of talkers
Three members of the Wheeler family know what it takes to make and deliver a good speech – and they’ve got a trifecta of trophies to prove it.
Mid Canterbury
September 25
Trust strong, has ambassador
Ashburton-based CanInspire Charitable Trust continues to go from strength to strength and has now landed television presenter Haydn Jones as its first ambassador.
Mid Canterbury
September 4
Methven classmates prepare for reunion
It’s been a long time between lessons for the form 3B students who started at Methven High School in 1969, but those memories will soon be rekindled at an overdue class reunion.
Mid Canterbury
September 4
Good season for football
The goal posts are down and another successful season has been ticked off by Mid Canterbury United Football Club.