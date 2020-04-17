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Mick Jensen
mick.jensen@ashburtoncourier.co.nz

Latest

South CanterburyApril 17

Wall’s US season cut short

Ashburton-raised rowing ace Veronica Wall has been forced home from university in the USA because of the coronavirus, but is close to finishing a rewarding first year at Yale University.
Wall’s US season cut short
Wall’s US season cut short
CanterburyMarch 5

Speedster preparing for attempt to smash record

Motorcyclist Phil Garrett hopes to travel at almost 100 metres per second when he attempts to break the national motorcycle land speed record in Mid Canterbury next month.
Speedster preparing for attempt to smash record
Speedster preparing for attempt to smash record
South CanterburyNovember 18

Take a look around this well known Canterbury garden

David Ford is inviting the community to take a walk around his impressive Tinwald garden and any donations will be passed to the Mid Canterbury Cancer Society.
Take a look around this well known Canterbury garden
Take a look around this well known Canterbury garden
Mid CanterburyNovember 4

Residents oppose bid for Rakaia liquor store

There are already eight locations to drink or buy liquor in this small township and residents say that is enough.
Mid CanterburySeptember 30

Meet the family of talkers

Three members of the Wheeler family know what it takes to make and deliver a good speech – and they’ve got a trifecta of trophies to prove it.
Meet the family of talkers
Meet the family of talkers
Mid CanterburySeptember 25

Trust strong, has ambassador

Ashburton-based CanInspire Charitable Trust continues to go from strength to strength and has now landed television presenter Haydn Jones as its first ambassador.
Trust strong, has ambassador
Trust strong, has ambassador
Mid CanterburySeptember 4

Methven classmates prepare for reunion

It’s been a long time between lessons for the form 3B students who started at Methven High School in 1969, but those memories will soon be rekindled at an overdue class reunion.
Methven classmates prepare for reunion
Methven classmates prepare for reunion
Mid CanterburySeptember 4

Good season for football

The goal posts are down and another successful season has been ticked off by Mid Canterbury United Football Club.
Good season for football
Good season for football