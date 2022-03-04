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Mike Weddell
mike.waddell@odt.co.nz

Latest

CanterburyMarch 4

Great autumn spell for weekend fishing

Expert angler Mike Weddell says he's spotted some good-sized trout in Christchurch recently.
Great autumn spell for weekend fishing
Great autumn spell for weekend fishing
NewsFebruary 19

Weekend’s weather a perfect chance to fish

Summer has arrived (again) this week, and with the weather forecast looking as settled as it has been for a while, this will be the weekend to get out fishing. River levels are also just right.
Weekend’s weather a perfect chance to fish
Weekend’s weather a perfect chance to fish
SouthlandMarch 14

Riches mean choosing where to go the hardest call

As I type this column it is raining, and the temperature has dropped 12degC since this morning.
SportOctober 25

Forget the rain - always somewhere to fish

As I write, it is raining heavily and a look at the rain gauges on the regional council websites show that there have been significant falls around the South, which does not bode well for the weekend.
SportOctober 18

Warm weather should encourage fish activity

The big positive for the fishing at the weekend is the warm weather that is forecast.
SportOctober 11

Cooler weather may knock fishing back

Winter and summer continue to alternate every few days and it looks like the winter phase will last until the start of the weekend and if there is enough rain or snowmelt, it may knock the fishing back if rivers rise and cool off.
SportOctober 4

Pre-season practice pays off on pleasant opening day

I mentioned last week that I was getting some practice in for the season by fishing on Thursday. We are lucky in being able to fish year round on our doorstep, as Sullivans Dam is open all year for fly and spin fishing.
Pre-season practice pays off on pleasant opening day
Pre-season practice pays off on pleasant opening day
SportSeptember 27

Another season gets under way

A new fishing season is upon us, which brings with it hope of memorable days on the water.
SportFebruary 22

Small streams and still waters best for now

No sooner have rivers dropped back to a good fishing level than they are rising again, and it will be quite a few days until they drop.
Small streams and still waters best for now
Small streams and still waters best for now
SportFebruary 7

Angling: Practice makes perfect - and catches fish

I am writing this early in the morning.