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Mike Weddell
mike.waddell@odt.co.nz
Latest
Canterbury
March 4
Great autumn spell for weekend fishing
Expert angler Mike Weddell says he's spotted some good-sized trout in Christchurch recently.
News
February 19
Weekend’s weather a perfect chance to fish
Summer has arrived (again) this week, and with the weather forecast looking as settled as it has been for a while, this will be the weekend to get out fishing. River levels are also just right.
Southland
March 14
Riches mean choosing where to go the hardest call
As I type this column it is raining, and the temperature has dropped 12degC since this morning.
Sport
October 25
Forget the rain - always somewhere to fish
As I write, it is raining heavily and a look at the rain gauges on the regional council websites show that there have been significant falls around the South, which does not bode well for the weekend.
Sport
October 18
Warm weather should encourage fish activity
The big positive for the fishing at the weekend is the warm weather that is forecast.
Sport
October 11
Cooler weather may knock fishing back
Winter and summer continue to alternate every few days and it looks like the winter phase will last until the start of the weekend and if there is enough rain or snowmelt, it may knock the fishing back if rivers rise and cool off.
Sport
October 4
Pre-season practice pays off on pleasant opening day
I mentioned last week that I was getting some practice in for the season by fishing on Thursday. We are lucky in being able to fish year round on our doorstep, as Sullivans Dam is open all year for fly and spin fishing.
Sport
September 27
Another season gets under way
A new fishing season is upon us, which brings with it hope of memorable days on the water.
Sport
February 22
Small streams and still waters best for now
No sooner have rivers dropped back to a good fishing level than they are rising again, and it will be quite a few days until they drop.
Sport
February 7
Angling: Practice makes perfect - and catches fish
I am writing this early in the morning.
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