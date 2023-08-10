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MikeH
mike.hansen@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

NewsAugust 10

Labour crashes in latest poll

A new Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll shows Labour crashing to below 30 percent and National and Act with enough support to form a government.
Labour crashes in latest poll
Labour crashes in latest poll
NewsJuly 30

Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from yacht

A 13-month-old New Zealand toddler has drowned after falling from her family’s boat in Fiji.
Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from yacht
Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from yacht
NewsApril 26

Landmark purchase of Mt Iron land

The public is one step closer to owning 100ha on Wānaka’s local landmark, Mt Iron.
Landmark purchase of Mt Iron land
Landmark purchase of Mt Iron land
WorldOctober 11

Coronation date for King Charles III revealed

King Charles III will be crowned in May at a traditional ceremony used to anoint monarchs for more than a millennium.
Coronation date for King Charles III revealed
Coronation date for King Charles III revealed
ChristchurchOctober 7

Another woman approached by man who tried to kidnap jogger, police say

A second woman was approached by the same unknown man who attempted to kidnap a jogger in Fendalton on Monday, police say.
Another woman approached by man who tried to kidnap jogger, police say
Another woman approached by man who tried to kidnap jogger, police say
South CanterburyJune 30

-5.4 deg C: Big Chill stretches across NZ, Twizel coldest place to be

It is almost all sunshine and clear skies for the South Island today but there is a chill in the air, especially in Twizel.
NewsNovember 23

Scientists hope to drill into volcano

Scientists want to drill two 500m-deep exploration wells into an 11 million-year-old South Island volcano in a hunt for crucial geothermal energy.
Scientists hope to drill into volcano
Scientists hope to drill into volcano
NewsNovember 3

Police seek to identify man after attack at Six60 concert

A man sought by police has come forward after two young people were seriously assaulted at a Six60 concert in Auckland earlier this year.
NewsMay 28

Financial help sought for new community hub

The $3.8 million Wanaka Community Hub building, which opened seven months ago is in financial strife.
Financial help sought for new community hub
Financial help sought for new community hub
CanterburyApril 16

Silver Fern posts $70.7m net profit on back of Chinese demand

Silver Fern Farms posted a net profit of $70.7 million for the year to December 2019, up from $5.8 million the year before on the back of higher red meat exports into China.