GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
MikeH
mike.hansen@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
News
August 10
Labour crashes in latest poll
A new Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll shows Labour crashing to below 30 percent and National and Act with enough support to form a government.
News
July 30
Kiwi toddler drowns after falling from yacht
A 13-month-old New Zealand toddler has drowned after falling from her family’s boat in Fiji.
News
April 26
Landmark purchase of Mt Iron land
The public is one step closer to owning 100ha on Wānaka’s local landmark, Mt Iron.
World
October 11
Coronation date for King Charles III revealed
King Charles III will be crowned in May at a traditional ceremony used to anoint monarchs for more than a millennium.
Christchurch
October 7
Another woman approached by man who tried to kidnap jogger, police say
A second woman was approached by the same unknown man who attempted to kidnap a jogger in Fendalton on Monday, police say.
South Canterbury
June 30
-5.4 deg C: Big Chill stretches across NZ, Twizel coldest place to be
It is almost all sunshine and clear skies for the South Island today but there is a chill in the air, especially in Twizel.
News
November 23
Scientists hope to drill into volcano
Scientists want to drill two 500m-deep exploration wells into an 11 million-year-old South Island volcano in a hunt for crucial geothermal energy.
News
November 3
Police seek to identify man after attack at Six60 concert
A man sought by police has come forward after two young people were seriously assaulted at a Six60 concert in Auckland earlier this year.
News
May 28
Financial help sought for new community hub
The $3.8 million Wanaka Community Hub building, which opened seven months ago is in financial strife.
Canterbury
April 16
Silver Fern posts $70.7m net profit on back of Chinese demand
Silver Fern Farms posted a net profit of $70.7 million for the year to December 2019, up from $5.8 million the year before on the back of higher red meat exports into China.
View more