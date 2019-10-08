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Miranda Cook
miranda.cook@scene.co.nz

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QueenstownOctober 8

Parking clampdown 'blatant cash grab': Business owners

Business owners are up in arms over a parking clampdown in the CBD, calling it a “blatant cash grab” with one owner booked nine times in two weeks.
Parking clampdown 'blatant cash grab': Business owners
Parking clampdown 'blatant cash grab': Business owners
QueenstownSeptember 25

Van taken after keys left in ignition

Queenstown police are searching for an opportunist who they say stole a commercial van from the town centre after the keys were left in the ignition.
QueenstownSeptember 25

Coronet Peak extends season by a week

Coronet Peak has announced it will extend its season by a week thanks to plenty of springtime snowfall and predictions more is on the way.
Coronet Peak extends season by a week
Coronet Peak extends season by a week
QueenstownSeptember 23

Group believed involved in two fights

A police investigation has started into a brawl involving a large group of people that left two men with facial injuries.
North OtagoSeptember 23

Monitoring continues at fire scenes

Fire crews returned to check a site near Danseys Pass yesterday, following a tussock fire on Sunday.
QueenstownSeptember 22

Cops appeal for witnesses after brawl near KFC

Queenstown police are appealing for witnesses after a brawl broke between a large group of people, leaving two men with facial injuries.
Cops appeal for witnesses after brawl near KFC
Cops appeal for witnesses after brawl near KFC
SportSeptember 22

Queenstown plays host to country's top school crews

It was the ultimate battle of pop and lock, and high kicks, as hundreds of dancers took centre stage at the New Zealand Schools Hip-Hop, Sport Aerobics and Fitness Championships in Queenstown.
Queenstown plays host to country's top school crews
Queenstown plays host to country's top school crews
QueenstownSeptember 22

Dogs and owners on slippery slopes

Wagging tongues and tails were signs of happy hounds as they dashed through the snow at Coronet Peak for the 45th dog derby race.
Dogs and owners on slippery slopes
Dogs and owners on slippery slopes
QueenstownSeptember 20

Kea making comeback

The endangered kea is making a flying return to The Remarkables skifield.
Kea making comeback
Kea making comeback
QueenstownSeptember 19

Two more Queenstown residents contract measles

Another two Queenstown residents have tested positive to measles, as health officials continue to fight against the spread in the community.