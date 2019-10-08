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Miranda Cook
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Latest
Queenstown
October 8
Parking clampdown 'blatant cash grab': Business owners
Business owners are up in arms over a parking clampdown in the CBD, calling it a “blatant cash grab” with one owner booked nine times in two weeks.
Queenstown
September 25
Van taken after keys left in ignition
Queenstown police are searching for an opportunist who they say stole a commercial van from the town centre after the keys were left in the ignition.
Queenstown
September 25
Coronet Peak extends season by a week
Coronet Peak has announced it will extend its season by a week thanks to plenty of springtime snowfall and predictions more is on the way.
Queenstown
September 23
Group believed involved in two fights
A police investigation has started into a brawl involving a large group of people that left two men with facial injuries.
North Otago
September 23
Monitoring continues at fire scenes
Fire crews returned to check a site near Danseys Pass yesterday, following a tussock fire on Sunday.
Queenstown
September 22
Cops appeal for witnesses after brawl near KFC
Queenstown police are appealing for witnesses after a brawl broke between a large group of people, leaving two men with facial injuries.
Sport
September 22
Queenstown plays host to country's top school crews
It was the ultimate battle of pop and lock, and high kicks, as hundreds of dancers took centre stage at the New Zealand Schools Hip-Hop, Sport Aerobics and Fitness Championships in Queenstown.
Queenstown
September 22
Dogs and owners on slippery slopes
Wagging tongues and tails were signs of happy hounds as they dashed through the snow at Coronet Peak for the 45th dog derby race.
Queenstown
September 20
Kea making comeback
The endangered kea is making a flying return to The Remarkables skifield.
Queenstown
September 19
Two more Queenstown residents contract measles
Another two Queenstown residents have tested positive to measles, as health officials continue to fight against the spread in the community.
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