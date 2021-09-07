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Molly Houseman
molly.houseman@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
September 7
Trading rules questioned
Businesses ‘‘can’t wait’’ for customers to return, and now, they don’t have to.
Dunedin
September 6
Leadership role questions raised
The leadership around the council table at the embattled Otago Regional Council lacks structure and clear expectations, an Otago regional councillor says.
Dunedin
September 6
Heart and sole
Inshore fishing trawlers lay moored at the Otakou wharf on the Otago Peninsula yesterday as Trawler Fishing’s Kane Matheson worked to shift fresh fish.
Dunedin
September 6
Cross-harbour power lines coming down
Some of the high-voltage power lines that spanned from Port Chalmers to Portobello for 60 years-plus have been removed.
Dunedin
September 5
Petition with minister
A petition calling for government commissioners to replace Otago regional councillors is now in the hands of the Environment Minister.
Dunedin
September 5
College 150th reunion put off till next year
Taieri College’s 150th reunion will happen, but a year later than planned.
Dunedin
September 5
Vaccination text reminders to be resumed this week
Text reminders for Covid-19 vaccine appointments are expected to recommence this week.
Dunedin
September 3
Sharp rise in vaccination no-shows
Dunedin pharmacies are reporting a ‘‘massive’’ amount of missed Covid-19 vaccination appointments as people forget to cancel bookings.
Dunedin
September 2
ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman
The Minister for the Environment is seeking advice on what to do about the Otago Regional Council and intends to talk to the council’s chairman about it directly.
Dunedin
August 31
Hobbs out of ORC either way
Marian Hobbs’ time as an Otago regional councillor is set to end.
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