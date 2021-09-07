SECTIONS
Molly Houseman
molly.houseman@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinSeptember 7

Trading rules questioned

Businesses ‘‘can’t wait’’ for customers to return, and now, they don’t have to.
Trading rules questioned
Trading rules questioned
DunedinSeptember 6

Leadership role questions raised

The leadership around the council table at the embattled Otago Regional Council lacks structure and clear expectations, an Otago regional councillor says.
Leadership role questions raised
Leadership role questions raised
DunedinSeptember 6

Heart and sole

Inshore fishing trawlers lay moored at the Otakou wharf on the Otago Peninsula yesterday as Trawler Fishing’s Kane Matheson worked to shift fresh fish.
Heart and sole
Heart and sole
DunedinSeptember 6

Cross-harbour power lines coming down

Some of the high-voltage power lines that spanned from Port Chalmers to Portobello for 60 years-plus have been removed.
Cross-harbour power lines coming down
Cross-harbour power lines coming down
DunedinSeptember 5

Petition with minister

A petition calling for government commissioners to replace Otago regional councillors is now in the hands of the Environment Minister.
DunedinSeptember 5

College 150th reunion put off till next year

Taieri College’s 150th reunion will happen, but a year later than planned.
DunedinSeptember 5

Vaccination text reminders to be resumed this week

Text reminders for Covid-19 vaccine appointments are expected to recommence this week.
DunedinSeptember 3

Sharp rise in vaccination no-shows

Dunedin pharmacies are reporting a ‘‘massive’’ amount of missed Covid-19 vaccination appointments as people forget to cancel bookings.
Sharp rise in vaccination no-shows
Sharp rise in vaccination no-shows
DunedinSeptember 2

ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman

The Minister for the Environment is seeking advice on what to do about the Otago Regional Council and intends to talk to the council’s chairman about it directly.
ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman
ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman
DunedinAugust 31

Hobbs out of ORC either way

Marian Hobbs’ time as an Otago regional councillor is set to end.
Hobbs out of ORC either way
Hobbs out of ORC either way