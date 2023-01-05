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Natalie Pham
natalie.pham@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
January 5
Christchurch exhibition uncovers city's most interesting people
When the team behind Humans of Christchurch Ōtautahi started showcasing some of the city's most interesting people, they didn't expect the project to still be going strong five years later.
Christchurch
January 5
Woolston booze ban not working, police response criticised
A suburban liquor ban that could end up being extended across Christchurch appears to have failed just three weeks after it started.
Christchurch
December 23
Cat fosterers desperately needed over the holidays
The SPCA is urging Cantabrians to foster a feline over the festive season as its Christchurch centre is stretched to the limit.
Christchurch
December 19
Christchurch sculptor inspired by the hands we are dealt in life
Leah Fraser Henderson had a sudden urge to express herself after she found out her son had Down’s syndrome.
Christchurch
December 19
World champs beckon for Hillmorton High robot builders
Seven Hillmorton High School students started the year with nothing but an interest in robot building.
Christchurch
December 15
Cuddly teddy bears search for new homes
These cuddly teddies are not the only ones looking for a new home in Christchurch where they will be loved again.
Christchurch
December 15
Booze ban for Woolston
An alcohol ban has been implemented in Woolston Village to reduce alcohol-related harm and improve safety.
Christchurch
December 11
Rally ace consoles Avonside Girls’ High students after karts stolen
NZ rally driver Hayden Paddon stopped in to console a group of Christchurch school students who were crushed after brazen thieves stole three of their prized race karts.
Christchurch
December 1
Story of drowning after heroic rescue attempt remembered
Ninety years ago, the Monro family gifted a site to the Christchurch community to be used as a playground in memory of their only son who drowned trying to save his brother-in-law.
Christchurch
November 30
Packed with the spirit of Christmas
This year marks Furnitoyz fifth annual Christmas giveaway by Furnitoyz - a Hornby-based company that makes children’s toys and furniture by hand.
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