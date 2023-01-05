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Natalie Pham
natalie.pham@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchJanuary 5

Christchurch exhibition uncovers city's most interesting people

When the team behind Humans of Christchurch Ōtautahi started showcasing some of the city's most interesting people, they didn't expect the project to still be going strong five years later.
Christchurch exhibition uncovers city's most interesting people
Christchurch exhibition uncovers city's most interesting people
ChristchurchJanuary 5

Woolston booze ban not working, police response criticised

A suburban liquor ban that could end up being extended across Christchurch appears to have failed just three weeks after it started.
Woolston booze ban not working, police response criticised
Woolston booze ban not working, police response criticised
ChristchurchDecember 23

Cat fosterers desperately needed over the holidays

The SPCA is urging Cantabrians to foster a feline over the festive season as its Christchurch centre is stretched to the limit.
Cat fosterers desperately needed over the holidays
Cat fosterers desperately needed over the holidays
ChristchurchDecember 19

Christchurch sculptor inspired by the hands we are dealt in life

Leah Fraser Henderson had a sudden urge to express herself after she found out her son had Down’s syndrome.
Christchurch sculptor inspired by the hands we are dealt in life
Christchurch sculptor inspired by the hands we are dealt in life
ChristchurchDecember 19

World champs beckon for Hillmorton High robot builders

Seven Hillmorton High School students started the year with nothing but an interest in robot building.
World champs beckon for Hillmorton High robot builders
World champs beckon for Hillmorton High robot builders
ChristchurchDecember 15

Cuddly teddy bears search for new homes

These cuddly teddies are not the only ones looking for a new home in Christchurch where they will be loved again.
Cuddly teddy bears search for new homes
Cuddly teddy bears search for new homes
ChristchurchDecember 15

Booze ban for Woolston

An alcohol ban has been implemented in Woolston Village to reduce alcohol-related harm and improve safety.
Booze ban for Woolston
Booze ban for Woolston
ChristchurchDecember 11

Rally ace consoles Avonside Girls’ High students after karts stolen

NZ rally driver Hayden Paddon stopped in to console a group of Christchurch school students who were crushed after brazen thieves stole three of their prized race karts.
Rally ace consoles Avonside Girls’ High students after karts stolen
Rally ace consoles Avonside Girls’ High students after karts stolen
ChristchurchDecember 1

Story of drowning after heroic rescue attempt remembered

Ninety years ago, the Monro family gifted a site to the Christchurch community to be used as a playground in memory of their only son who drowned trying to save his brother-in-law.
Story of drowning after heroic rescue attempt remembered
Story of drowning after heroic rescue attempt remembered
ChristchurchNovember 30

Packed with the spirit of Christmas

This year marks Furnitoyz fifth annual Christmas giveaway by Furnitoyz - a Hornby-based company that makes children’s toys and furniture by hand.
Packed with the spirit of Christmas
Packed with the spirit of Christmas