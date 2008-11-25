SECTIONS
Nathalie Brown
nathalieb@mailhost

Latest

CanterburyNovember 25

Qualified embalmer back in business

Former flight attendant says she is happy to return to a funeral home career.
Qualified embalmer back in business
Qualified embalmer back in business
CanterburyNovember 25

Re-elected MPs get straight to work

Re-elected National MPs Jo Goodhew and Jacqui Dean have begun their second terms determined to put into practice the experience gained in their first terms.
Re-elected MPs get straight to work
Re-elected MPs get straight to work
CanterburyNovember 25

Lodge donates $2k to hospice

The South Canterbury Hospice is $2200 closer to its $380,000 funding target for this year, thanks to the hard work of a small, but energetic group of Winchester Lodge members.
Lodge donates $2k to hospice
Lodge donates $2k to hospice