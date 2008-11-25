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Nathalie Brown
nathalieb@mailhost
Latest
Canterbury
November 25
Qualified embalmer back in business
Former flight attendant says she is happy to return to a funeral home career.
Canterbury
November 25
Re-elected MPs get straight to work
Re-elected National MPs Jo Goodhew and Jacqui Dean have begun their second terms determined to put into practice the experience gained in their first terms.
Canterbury
November 25
Lodge donates $2k to hospice
The South Canterbury Hospice is $2200 closer to its $380,000 funding target for this year, thanks to the hard work of a small, but energetic group of Winchester Lodge members.