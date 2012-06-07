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Nathan Winter
nathan.winter@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsJune 7

Bumpy ride ahead for Highlanders, and fans

Highlanders fans need to buckle up for a bumpy ride once the final few weeks of the Super Rugby competition play out.
NewsMay 22

Gordon Hunter Memorial: Round 2

Last Saturday night our mighty Highlanders got their season back on track with a win over those table topping Bulls from Bokkie country, how good did it feel to get one up over those meat eaters?
NewsMay 15

Discipline key for Highlanders against Bulls

On Saturday night our Highlanders dropped the ball, literally, in an extremely important game which may come back to haunt them in a few weeks' time as we near finals footy.
NewsApril 26

Mid-season review: Highlanders flying high

Even as a loyal fan of the mighty Highlanders I would never have expected our boys to have six wins on the board from eight games after putting most of the opposing teams to the sword, including all New Zealand franchise teams.
Mid-season review: Highlanders flying high
Mid-season review: Highlanders flying high
NewsApril 18

Rugby: Highlanders pitching in off the pitch

With the Highlanders getting a much-deserved break this past week after being bashed around by those bloody Stormers, I thought it provided a great opportunity to let you in on what the lads have been up to aside from tearing apart the opposition and training the house down.
NewsApril 2

Rebels dispatched, Stormers in sights

On Friday night at the spiritual home of ‘Whoppa' Mackintosh, the mighty Highlanders got their season back on the straight and narrow by crushing the Rebels and sending Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor back to where they come from, with their tails between their legs.
Rebels dispatched, Stormers in sights
Rebels dispatched, Stormers in sights
NewsMarch 27

Injuries, referees and Aussies

After sustaining the 26-33 loss to the Brumbies in agonising fashion I felt sick for Colin Slade; what a wretched run of injuries this lad has had to deal with over the last 18 months.
Injuries, referees and Aussies
Injuries, referees and Aussies
RugbyFebruary 28

Pivotal game looms for Highlanders

The ‘Year of the Highlanders' has begun after a long summer following the glory of the Rugby World Cup that the whole country basked in and continues to do so; finally the value from my Sky TV subscription returns.
Pivotal game looms for Highlanders
Pivotal game looms for Highlanders