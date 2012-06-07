GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Nathan Winter
nathan.winter@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
June 7
Bumpy ride ahead for Highlanders, and fans
Highlanders fans need to buckle up for a bumpy ride once the final few weeks of the Super Rugby competition play out.
News
May 22
Gordon Hunter Memorial: Round 2
Last Saturday night our mighty Highlanders got their season back on track with a win over those table topping Bulls from Bokkie country, how good did it feel to get one up over those meat eaters?
News
May 15
Discipline key for Highlanders against Bulls
On Saturday night our Highlanders dropped the ball, literally, in an extremely important game which may come back to haunt them in a few weeks' time as we near finals footy.
News
April 26
Mid-season review: Highlanders flying high
Even as a loyal fan of the mighty Highlanders I would never have expected our boys to have six wins on the board from eight games after putting most of the opposing teams to the sword, including all New Zealand franchise teams.
News
April 18
Rugby: Highlanders pitching in off the pitch
With the Highlanders getting a much-deserved break this past week after being bashed around by those bloody Stormers, I thought it provided a great opportunity to let you in on what the lads have been up to aside from tearing apart the opposition and training the house down.
News
April 2
Rebels dispatched, Stormers in sights
On Friday night at the spiritual home of ‘Whoppa' Mackintosh, the mighty Highlanders got their season back on the straight and narrow by crushing the Rebels and sending Kurtley Beale and James O'Connor back to where they come from, with their tails between their legs.
News
March 27
Injuries, referees and Aussies
After sustaining the 26-33 loss to the Brumbies in agonising fashion I felt sick for Colin Slade; what a wretched run of injuries this lad has had to deal with over the last 18 months.
Rugby
February 28
Pivotal game looms for Highlanders
The ‘Year of the Highlanders' has begun after a long summer following the glory of the Rugby World Cup that the whole country basked in and continues to do so; finally the value from my Sky TV subscription returns.