GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Neal Wallace
neal.wallace@odt.co.nz
Latest
North Otago
December 6
Into the great unknown
They will be considerably older and there will be a few gaps in the ranks, but next Wednesday seven men will meet in Oamaru to mark the 50th anniversary of an expedition to the remote subantarctic Heard Island. Neal Wallace relives the expedition through one of those explorers, Philip Temple.
Queenstown
November 29
Resort second only to Auckland in visitor spend
Visitors to Queenstown are spending more than ever, second only to Auckland.
Dunedin
November 25
Original Octagon trees for the chop
Two of the Octagon's original plane trees, planted 130 years ago, are among three that have died and will be removed, possibly by Christmas.
Dunedin
November 24
Planners back 81-lot subdivision
An 81-lot residential subdivision in Mosgiel should be allowed to go ahead, Dunedin City Council planning staff are recommending to councillors.
Queenstown
November 20
Boost for resort golf course plans
Queenstown could soon have a new 18-hole golf course, after Millbrook Resort yesterday announced expansion plans having received approval by the Overseas Investment Office to buy a neighbouring 66ha of land.
The Mix
May 23
Rude awakening
Thirty years ago on July 14, David Lange led the Labour Party to a sweeping electoral victory. Guided by reforming Finance Minister Roger Douglas, what followed in the next five years was the most significant economic revolution in New Zealand's modern history. Farmers were at the vanguard of those reforms as Douglas cut generous subsidies and assistance to the sector. The ensuing misery, uncertainty and anguish faced by farmers is detailed in a new book written by Otago Daily Times journalist Neal Wallace. Here he recalls those challenging times.
Southland
September 28
Air of inevitability about works cuts
The knife has hung over the Alliance Group's Mataura sheep meat processing plant for some time.
South Otago
November 6
Centre's opening excites community
Sporting and recreation groups in South and West Otago are already lining up to use the new $5 million Cross Recreation Centre, which will be opened at a ceremony in Balclutha tonight.
News
April 29
'Ashamed' Marsh seen as low risk
Convicted double murderer Gresham Marsh is haunted by the fact he cannot make amends for his crimes, but would like to meet the family of his victims to show he is a changed man, an Otago contact says.
Queenstown
March 29
Abuse skeleton in the closet
As a society we are quick to gloat about all that is good about living in New Zealand, and there is plenty.
View more