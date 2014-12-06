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Neal Wallace
neal.wallace@odt.co.nz

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North OtagoDecember 6

Into the great unknown

They will be considerably older and there will be a few gaps in the ranks, but next Wednesday seven men will meet in Oamaru to mark the 50th anniversary of an expedition to the remote subantarctic Heard Island. Neal Wallace relives the expedition through one of those explorers, Philip Temple.
QueenstownNovember 29

Resort second only to Auckland in visitor spend

Visitors to Queenstown are spending more than ever, second only to Auckland.
DunedinNovember 25

Original Octagon trees for the chop

Two of the Octagon's original plane trees, planted 130 years ago, are among three that have died and will be removed, possibly by Christmas.
Original Octagon trees for the chop
Original Octagon trees for the chop
DunedinNovember 24

Planners back 81-lot subdivision

An 81-lot residential subdivision in Mosgiel should be allowed to go ahead, Dunedin City Council planning staff are recommending to councillors.
Planners back 81-lot subdivision
Planners back 81-lot subdivision
QueenstownNovember 20

Boost for resort golf course plans

Queenstown could soon have a new 18-hole golf course, after Millbrook Resort yesterday announced expansion plans having received approval by the Overseas Investment Office to buy a neighbouring 66ha of land.
Boost for resort golf course plans
Boost for resort golf course plans
The MixMay 23

Rude awakening

Thirty years ago on July 14, David Lange led the Labour Party to a sweeping electoral victory. Guided by reforming Finance Minister Roger Douglas, what followed in the next five years was the most significant economic revolution in New Zealand's modern history. Farmers were at the vanguard of those reforms as Douglas cut generous subsidies and assistance to the sector. The ensuing misery, uncertainty and anguish faced by farmers is detailed in a new book written by Otago Daily Times journalist Neal Wallace. Here he recalls those challenging times.
SouthlandSeptember 28

Air of inevitability about works cuts

The knife has hung over the Alliance Group's Mataura sheep meat processing plant for some time.
South OtagoNovember 6

Centre's opening excites community

Sporting and recreation groups in South and West Otago are already lining up to use the new $5 million Cross Recreation Centre, which will be opened at a ceremony in Balclutha tonight.
Centre's opening excites community
Centre's opening excites community
NewsApril 29

'Ashamed' Marsh seen as low risk

Convicted double murderer Gresham Marsh is haunted by the fact he cannot make amends for his crimes, but would like to meet the family of his victims to show he is a changed man, an Otago contact says.
QueenstownMarch 29

Abuse skeleton in the closet

As a society we are quick to gloat about all that is good about living in New Zealand, and there is plenty.