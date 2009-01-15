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Niamh Burke
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QueenstownJanuary 15

New Year resolutions often meaningless and easily forgotten

No matter where you are in the world, each year starts off exactly the same: New Year + new start = new goals we set for ourselves that somehow always wind up being shelved promises, most likely forgotten about by the time February comes around.
QueenstownDecember 16

Through Irish Eyes: First Christmas back at home

Continuing our weekly series on life in Queenstown as seen by a backpacking seasonal worker who's gone home for a holiday.