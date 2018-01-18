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Nicole Sharp
nicole.sharp@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

NewsJanuary 18

Increase in farm sales bucks trend

Southland was one of two regions with increased farm sales at the end of 2017.
Increase in farm sales bucks trend
Increase in farm sales bucks trend
NewsNovember 30

Winner learned it all along the way

Debra Cruikshank is a woman on a mission, writes Nicole Sharp.
Winner learned it all along the way
Winner learned it all along the way
NewsNovember 29

‘Full-on’ start for southern research farm

Cows are being milked and research is ongoing at the Southern Dairy Hub, writes Nicole Sharp.
‘Full-on’ start for southern research farm
‘Full-on’ start for southern research farm
NewsNovember 29

Findings from kale and beet trial

Research is already well under way at the Southern Dairy Hub, writes Nicole Sharp.
Findings from kale and beet trial
Findings from kale and beet trial