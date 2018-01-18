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Nicole Sharp
nicole.sharp@odt.co.nz
Latest
News
January 18
Record dry tipped to continue
On the back of Southland’s driest year on record, there looks to be little reprieve for southern farmers, Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook says.
News
December 15
Expectations summer will be exceptionally dry one
While small amounts of rain fell in the South in recent days, more is needed to provide relief for low river and aquifer levels in Southland.
News
December 15
Citizen science’s role emphasised
When the first conversation was held in the Hedgehope catchment about water, the same question kept cropping up.
News
December 15
Environment Southland pleased with compliance
Environment Southland is pleased with the continued strong compliance in the dairy sector, Environment Southland compliance manager Simon Mapp says.
News
December 15
Top blokes wanted
She's a hard road finding the perfect woman, but southern men, there's plenty, right?
News
December 13
Decades of work recognised
Since the inaugural Southern Field Days in 1982, Te Tipua man Grant Dickson has been lending a hand. In recognition of his time and work, he was recently awarded the event’s first life membership. Nicole Sharp reports.
News
November 16
'Environmental champions' honoured
Southland's environmental champions were celebrated at the Southland Community Environment Awards recently.
News
November 15
Role about making connections
Wanting to connect with other like-minded people, Esmerelda Duffin decided to put her hand up as a Dairy Women's Network regional leader.
News
November 15
ICC's stormwater permit challenged
The Invercargill City Council’s 15-year stormwater discharge permit, which was granted despite opposition, has been appealed. Nicole Sharp reports.
News
November 2
Expert advice on weaning, calf care
Caring for calves the right way from birth is key to getting good milking cows, industry representatives say.
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