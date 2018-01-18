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Nicole Sharp
nicole.sharp@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsJanuary 18

Record dry tipped to continue

On the back of  Southland’s driest year on record, there looks to be little reprieve for southern farmers, Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook says.
Record dry tipped to continue
Record dry tipped to continue
NewsDecember 15

Expectations summer will be exceptionally dry one

While small amounts of rain fell in the South in recent days, more is needed to provide relief for low river and aquifer levels in Southland.
Expectations summer will be exceptionally dry one
Expectations summer will be exceptionally dry one
NewsDecember 15

Citizen science’s role emphasised

When the first conversation was held in the Hedgehope catchment about water, the same question kept cropping up.
Citizen science’s role emphasised
Citizen science’s role emphasised
NewsDecember 15

Environment Southland pleased with compliance

Environment Southland is pleased with the continued strong compliance in the dairy sector, Environment Southland compliance manager Simon Mapp says.
NewsDecember 15

Top blokes wanted

She's a hard road finding the perfect woman, but southern men, there's plenty, right?
Top blokes wanted
Top blokes wanted
NewsDecember 13

Decades of work recognised

Since the inaugural Southern Field Days in 1982, Te Tipua man Grant Dickson has been lending a hand. In recognition of his time and work, he was recently awarded the event’s first life membership. Nicole Sharp reports.
Decades of work recognised
Decades of work recognised
NewsNovember 16

'Environmental champions' honoured

Southland's environmental champions were celebrated at the Southland Community Environment Awards recently.
NewsNovember 15

Role about making connections

Wanting to connect with other like-minded people, Esmerelda Duffin decided to put her hand up as a Dairy Women's Network regional leader.
Role about making connections
Role about making connections
NewsNovember 15

ICC's stormwater permit challenged

The Invercargill City Council’s 15-year stormwater discharge permit, which was granted despite opposition, has been appealed. Nicole Sharp reports.
NewsNovember 2

Expert advice on weaning, calf care

Caring for calves the right way from birth is key to getting good milking cows, industry representatives say.