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Nigel Benson
nigel.benson@odt.co.nz

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DunedinSeptember 22

"Why did they do this to me?"

Pam Paterson mercifully remembers little of the night two strangers broke into her home and viciously bashed her.
\"Why did they do this to me?\"
\"Why did they do this to me?\"
DunedinSeptember 22

Poignancy of two empty seats

Two empty seats stood out in the sea of black and white.
DunedinAugust 10

Casting minds back

A dark past will be illuminated by theatre lights in Dunedin next week.
Casting minds back
Casting minds back
DunedinAugust 8

Toronto premiere for Maori 'action epic'

A film created in Dunedin will have its world premiere in Canada next month.
Toronto premiere for Maori 'action epic'
Toronto premiere for Maori 'action epic'
DunedinAugust 8

Plea for the penguins

Penguins have been getting the blues in Brighton.
DunedinAugust 8

'Local rags' to limited edition

A visiting artisan has been making a good impression in Dunedin.
'Local rags' to limited edition
'Local rags' to limited edition
DunedinAugust 6

Significant works loaned to gallery

The Dunedin Public Art Gallery has been given, on long-term loan, a substantial collection of artworks by late New Zealand artist Gordon Walters.
DunedinAugust 6

Microbiologist earns research medal

The recipient of the University of Otago's highest distinction, the Distinguished Research Medal, is keen to share the honour around.
Microbiologist earns research medal
Microbiologist earns research medal
DunedinAugust 5

Young entertainers set to take centre stage

Elizabeth Horner (13) auditions for the Taieri Youth Showcase.
DunedinAugust 1

NZ's first new wave band returns after 30 years

The 1980s return to Dunedin this month.