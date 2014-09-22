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Nigel Benson
nigel.benson@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
September 22
"Why did they do this to me?"
Pam Paterson mercifully remembers little of the night two strangers broke into her home and viciously bashed her.
Dunedin
September 22
Poignancy of two empty seats
Two empty seats stood out in the sea of black and white.
Dunedin
August 10
Casting minds back
A dark past will be illuminated by theatre lights in Dunedin next week.
Dunedin
August 8
Toronto premiere for Maori 'action epic'
A film created in Dunedin will have its world premiere in Canada next month.
Dunedin
August 8
Plea for the penguins
Penguins have been getting the blues in Brighton.
Dunedin
August 8
'Local rags' to limited edition
A visiting artisan has been making a good impression in Dunedin.
Dunedin
August 6
Significant works loaned to gallery
The Dunedin Public Art Gallery has been given, on long-term loan, a substantial collection of artworks by late New Zealand artist Gordon Walters.
Dunedin
August 6
Microbiologist earns research medal
The recipient of the University of Otago's highest distinction, the Distinguished Research Medal, is keen to share the honour around.
Dunedin
August 5
Young entertainers set to take centre stage
Elizabeth Horner (13) auditions for the Taieri Youth Showcase.
Dunedin
August 1
NZ's first new wave band returns after 30 years
The 1980s return to Dunedin this month.
View more