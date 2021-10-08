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Nina Foley
ninafoley@me.com

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DunedinOctober 8

Flatmates encourage ‘awkward’ talk

An initiative encouraging young men to have ‘‘awkward’’ conversations about mental health has enlisted some of Dunedin’s best known student flats.
Flatmates encourage ‘awkward’ talk
Flatmates encourage ‘awkward’ talk
DunedinOctober 1

True confessions, campus-style

A space for Dunedin students to share the secrets, slip-ups and shenanigans of campus life is helping bring scarfies together.
BusinessSeptember 23

Aim to take the ‘fladmin’ out of flatting

A Dunedin start-up is solving the nightmare of organising flat furniture - and cracking students up while doing it.
Aim to take the ‘fladmin’ out of flatting
Aim to take the ‘fladmin’ out of flatting
DunedinSeptember 17

Old devices given new purpose

A Dunedin student is helping turn tech trash into life-changing tech treasure.
Old devices given new purpose
Old devices given new purpose
DunedinSeptember 12

Finalist selection recognises pair’s can-do attitude

A pair of Dunedin friends are being recognised for overcoming the challenges of their disabilities.
Finalist selection recognises pair’s can-do attitude
Finalist selection recognises pair’s can-do attitude
DunedinAugust 25

Loneliness not a problem for flatmates

Living with seven other students is a unique experience in itself without adding a nationwide lockdown into the mix. University of Otago student Nina Foley gives an account of life at her City Rise flat.
Loneliness not a problem for flatmates
Loneliness not a problem for flatmates
DunedinAugust 5

Discontinuation of diabetes medicine a concern

An alarming number of patients with type 2 diabetes stop taking medication vital to keeping their condition under control, a University of Otago study has found.
Discontinuation of diabetes medicine a concern
Discontinuation of diabetes medicine a concern
DunedinJuly 29

Dunedin-made World War 1-era quilt preserved

A piece of Dunedin history now occupies pride of place in the city’s Red Cross office.
Dunedin-made World War 1-era quilt preserved
Dunedin-made World War 1-era quilt preserved
DunedinJuly 22

Giving up smoking through vaping complex

Slow and steady often wins the race, and it seems quitting smoking is no exception.
Giving up smoking through vaping complex
Giving up smoking through vaping complex
BusinessJuly 22

Dunedin firm sends 50 respiratory hoods to beleaguered Fiji

Potentially lifesaving equipment made in Dunedin has been delivered to Covid-ravaged Fiji, after initial success in Nepal.
Dunedin firm sends 50 respiratory hoods to beleaguered Fiji
Dunedin firm sends 50 respiratory hoods to beleaguered Fiji