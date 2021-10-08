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Nina Foley
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Latest
Dunedin
October 8
Flatmates encourage ‘awkward’ talk
An initiative encouraging young men to have ‘‘awkward’’ conversations about mental health has enlisted some of Dunedin’s best known student flats.
Dunedin
October 1
True confessions, campus-style
A space for Dunedin students to share the secrets, slip-ups and shenanigans of campus life is helping bring scarfies together.
Business
September 23
Aim to take the ‘fladmin’ out of flatting
A Dunedin start-up is solving the nightmare of organising flat furniture - and cracking students up while doing it.
Dunedin
September 17
Old devices given new purpose
A Dunedin student is helping turn tech trash into life-changing tech treasure.
Dunedin
September 12
Finalist selection recognises pair’s can-do attitude
A pair of Dunedin friends are being recognised for overcoming the challenges of their disabilities.
Dunedin
August 25
Loneliness not a problem for flatmates
Living with seven other students is a unique experience in itself without adding a nationwide lockdown into the mix. University of Otago student Nina Foley gives an account of life at her City Rise flat.
Dunedin
August 5
Discontinuation of diabetes medicine a concern
An alarming number of patients with type 2 diabetes stop taking medication vital to keeping their condition under control, a University of Otago study has found.
Dunedin
July 29
Dunedin-made World War 1-era quilt preserved
A piece of Dunedin history now occupies pride of place in the city’s Red Cross office.
Dunedin
July 22
Giving up smoking through vaping complex
Slow and steady often wins the race, and it seems quitting smoking is no exception.
Business
July 22
Dunedin firm sends 50 respiratory hoods to beleaguered Fiji
Potentially lifesaving equipment made in Dunedin has been delivered to Covid-ravaged Fiji, after initial success in Nepal.
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