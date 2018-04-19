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Latest
National
April 19
Big gaps in planning for climate change
Researchers say we need to do much more to find out which communities will be hardest hit by climate change, and how we should meet the threat.
National
December 8
‘Flip of script’ heat catching us off-guard
Feeling beat by the heat?
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April 26
Taxpayers take 'Rena' pounding
The Rena disaster cost our small maritime authority $36.8 million, according to new figures - a sum one MP says is far too much for taxpayers to have to stomach.
National
November 26
Pupils' mobile devices test proposed
A visiting cyber-bullying expert is urging New Zealand schools to make pupils take driver's licence-style tests before they can take mobile phones and tablets to class.
National
October 31
Good summer on way - for some
The umbrellas will be out again - but this time they'll be the beach kind, according to a bright summer weather outlook predicting the opposite of dismal conditions that doused holiday plans last year.
National
October 18
Survival after Tauranga capsize unlikely
It is unlikely a Tauranga man missing since the boat he was in capsized on Tuesday night has survived, police say.
National
October 17
Search continues for man missing from stolen boat
Navy and police divers with sonar equipment have been called in for the search for a Tauranga man missing since the stolen dinghy he and four others were in capsized in heavy seas on Tuesday night.
National
October 12
Ex police commissioner to head CYF inquiry
Former Police Commissioner Howard Broad has been chosen to lead a new independent inquiry into Child, Youth and Family's complaints process.
National
October 11
Bay recovering well from Rena spill
New test results indicate the Bay of Plenty has recovered well from oil spilt from the Rena.
National
October 10
Prisoners paid $2m to learn skills
Nearly $2 million of taxpayer money has gone to prisoners as incentives for attending training courses, taking part in rehabilitation programmes and mopping corridors.
View more