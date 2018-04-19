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NationalApril 19

Big gaps in planning for climate change

Researchers say we need to do much more to find out which communities will be hardest hit by climate change, and how we should meet the threat.
Big gaps in planning for climate change
Big gaps in planning for climate change
NationalDecember 8

‘Flip of script’ heat catching us off-guard

Feeling beat by the heat?
NationalApril 26

Taxpayers take 'Rena' pounding

The Rena disaster cost our small maritime authority $36.8 million, according to new figures - a sum one MP says is far too much for taxpayers to have to stomach.
Taxpayers take 'Rena' pounding
Taxpayers take 'Rena' pounding
NationalNovember 26

Pupils' mobile devices test proposed

A visiting cyber-bullying expert is urging New Zealand schools to make pupils take driver's licence-style tests before they can take mobile phones and tablets to class.
NationalOctober 31

Good summer on way - for some

The umbrellas will be out again - but this time they'll be the beach kind, according to a bright summer weather outlook predicting the opposite of dismal conditions that doused holiday plans last year.
NationalOctober 18

Survival after Tauranga capsize unlikely

It is unlikely a Tauranga man missing since the boat he was in capsized on Tuesday night has survived, police say.
NationalOctober 17

Search continues for man missing from stolen boat

Navy and police divers with sonar equipment have been called in for the search for a Tauranga man missing since the stolen dinghy he and four others were in capsized in heavy seas on Tuesday night.
NationalOctober 12

Ex police commissioner to head CYF inquiry

Former Police Commissioner Howard Broad has been chosen to lead a new independent inquiry into Child, Youth and Family's complaints process.
NationalOctober 11

Bay recovering well from Rena spill

New test results indicate the Bay of Plenty has recovered well from oil spilt from the Rena.
NationalOctober 10

Prisoners paid $2m to learn skills

Nearly $2 million of taxpayer money has gone to prisoners as incentives for attending training courses, taking part in rehabilitation programmes and mopping corridors.