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RugbyApril 7

Rugby: Cruden's injury painful for Chiefs

Aaron Cruden's injury will harm the Chiefs more than the All Blacks.
RugbyMarch 25

Rugby: Ben Smith leaps clear of fullback rivals

Frame the market now for the All Black fullback and Ben Smith would be out in front.
RugbyMarch 17

Rugby: Stay-at-home fans have off button

Watching the latest Super Rugby round offered a graph stretching from exhilarating to turgid. The problem was they were successive matches.
Rugby: Stay-at-home fans have off button
Rugby: Stay-at-home fans have off button
RugbyMarch 1

Rugby: McCaw out for eight weeks

First Daniel Carter, now Richie McCaw - the Crusaders are going to have to claw their way back into Super Rugby without either of their star players featuring much before June.
Rugby: McCaw out for eight weeks
Rugby: McCaw out for eight weeks
RugbyFebruary 24

Rugby: Muliaina's return derailed by injury

Mils Muliaina's return to Super rugby has been derailed with the former All Black fullback needing surgery on his left elbow.
Rugby: Muliaina's return derailed by injury
Rugby: Muliaina's return derailed by injury
RugbyFebruary 20

Rugby: Pressure on Blues to deliver

A punter's guide would suggest caution about the Blues.
Rugby: Pressure on Blues to deliver
Rugby: Pressure on Blues to deliver
RugbyDecember 20

Rugby: Intriguing two-year rugby deal for SBW

Sonny Bill Williams' decision to return to rugby is intriguing.
Rugby: Intriguing two-year rugby deal for SBW
Rugby: Intriguing two-year rugby deal for SBW
RugbyNovember 12

Rugby: Fatialofa remembered as gentle giant

Much-loved Auckland and Manu Samoa rugby identity Peter Fatialofa died yesterday, aged 54. Wynne Gray, of The New Zealand Herald, recalls the gentle giant.
Rugby: Fatialofa remembered as gentle giant
Rugby: Fatialofa remembered as gentle giant
RugbyOctober 20

Rugby: Cruden shows class after botched kick

Teams around the globe are envious of the All Blacks' five-eighths riches - Carter, Cruden, Barrett, Taylor, Slade and a stack queuing up in the Super 15 and ITM Cup ranks.
Rugby: Cruden shows class after botched kick
Rugby: Cruden shows class after botched kick
RugbyOctober 20

Rugby: ABs send 'frighteningly good' message

The All Black messages from the magnificent Dunedin Stadium would have thundered into the living rooms of the Northern Hemisphere.
Rugby: ABs send 'frighteningly good' message
Rugby: ABs send 'frighteningly good' message