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Latest
National
May 31
Couriers tip rise in freight charges
Amateur internet traders face a hit in the pocket after couriers warned that their fees will rise through increases in road-user charges and insurance.
National
September 1
Auckland to get electric trains
Auckland will gain ownership of 57 new electric trains in return for taking responsibility for repaying a $500 million Government loan over 35 years.