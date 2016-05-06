Targets run for cover after 'jobs for the boys' jibe

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Latest
National
May 6
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Last week, Donald J. Trump set out his "America First'' foreign policy.
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April 29
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At first blush, the Government's invitation to Labour leader Andrew Little to visit the troops in Iraq appeared to be a trick.
National
March 11
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You can take the man out of politics but Sir Michael Cullen's bravura performance when delivering a briefing on the review of intelligence agencies shows you can't take the politician out of the man.
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December 25
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National
July 31
Labour struggling to pin down its bottom lines
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National
September 11
No increase in sport funding
Government funding for high-performance sport will be frozen for at least the next two years, despite athletes exceeding expectations in the medal haul at the London Olympics.
News
May 30
Inquiry into Jones' decision
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National
December 16
Robertson backs Shearer's bid
Labour MP Grant Robertson has announced he will run to be the deputy leader of the Labour Party and is supporting the leadership bid of David Shearer.
News
November 14
Key and Goff go head to head
Labour leader Phil Goff and Prime Minister John Key have crossed swords for the first time in the 2011 election campaign in a head to head debate tonight.
National
September 5
Carter giving farewell speech tomorrow
Former Labour MP Chris Carter will deliver his farewell speech to Parliament tomorrow and Labour leader Phil Goff said he will not attempt to vet the speech in any way.