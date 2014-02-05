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Latest
National
February 5
Labour's snubbing by forum rankles
While claiming a warm reception at Te Tii Marae yesterday, Labour was snubbed by those at Maoridom's top table, who were meeting the Government nearby.
National
November 8
No quick fixes as Govt tackles housing
The Government is to place a six-month time limit on councils processing consents for medium-size projects, including housing developments, as part of its push to make homes affordable.
National
October 24
World Cup, Rena on PM's security briefing
While they didn't tell him about Kim Dotcom, security advisers briefed Prime Minister John Key on a wider range of issues in the last year including the Rugby World Cup, the Rena grounding and the Maui gas pipeline failure.
National
October 7
MP expected to return to Cabinet
Nick Smith, tipped to return to the Cabinet after resigning early this year as a result of the Bronwyn Pullar scandal, stands by the hard line on long-term ACC claimants which Ms Pullar says prompted her to go to the media over a huge privacy breach.
National
September 26
Key on back foot over Dotcom
Prime Minister John Key was yesterday again on the back foot in Parliament over questions about how much he knew about the involvement of the GCSB and other intelligence agencies he is responsible for in the Kim Dotcom debacle.
National
September 5
National MPs to be warned off hui on water rights
The National Party's Maori MPs will be told to stay away from King Tuheitia's national hui on water rights next Thursday and it was uncertain last night whether the Maori Party would attend the summit in Ngaruawahia.
National
August 29
Higher fuel taxes in pipeline
With petrol prices already at all-time highs, motorists will pay even more tax at the pump to ensure the Government's "roads of national significance" are completed on time, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.
National
August 24
Maori water rights precede asset sales: tribunal
The Waitangi Tribunal wants the Government to halt the partial sale of Mighty River Power, saying the partial privatisation would affect its ability to make redress to Maori rights in water.
National
August 2
Ex-chief's moves slow ACC probe: Collins
Investigations into the source of a crucial leak of information about the Bronwyn Pullar ACC scandal have been hampered by the corporation's former chairman, John Judge, replacing or wiping his computers, according to ACC Minister Judith Collins.
National
July 26
Key urged to dump cleared Banks
Prime Minister John Key is facing calls to dump John Banks as a minister after a police investigation cleared him of electoral finance offences but found he personally solicited large donations he later declared as anonymous.
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