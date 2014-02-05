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NationalFebruary 5

Labour's snubbing by forum rankles

While claiming a warm reception at Te Tii Marae yesterday, Labour was snubbed by those at Maoridom's top table, who were meeting the Government nearby.
NationalNovember 8

No quick fixes as Govt tackles housing

The Government is to place a six-month time limit on councils processing consents for medium-size projects, including housing developments, as part of its push to make homes affordable.
No quick fixes as Govt tackles housing
No quick fixes as Govt tackles housing
NationalOctober 24

World Cup, Rena on PM's security briefing

While they didn't tell him about Kim Dotcom, security advisers briefed Prime Minister John Key on a wider range of issues in the last year including the Rugby World Cup, the Rena grounding and the Maui gas pipeline failure.
NationalOctober 7

MP expected to return to Cabinet

Nick Smith, tipped to return to the Cabinet after resigning early this year as a result of the Bronwyn Pullar scandal, stands by the hard line on long-term ACC claimants which Ms Pullar says prompted her to go to the media over a huge privacy breach.
MP expected to return to Cabinet
MP expected to return to Cabinet
NationalSeptember 26

Key on back foot over Dotcom

Prime Minister John Key was yesterday again on the back foot in Parliament over questions about how much he knew about the involvement of the GCSB and other intelligence agencies he is responsible for in the Kim Dotcom debacle.
Key on back foot over Dotcom
Key on back foot over Dotcom
NationalSeptember 5

National MPs to be warned off hui on water rights

The National Party's Maori MPs will be told to stay away from King Tuheitia's national hui on water rights next Thursday and it was uncertain last night whether the Maori Party would attend the summit in Ngaruawahia.
NationalAugust 29

Higher fuel taxes in pipeline

With petrol prices already at all-time highs, motorists will pay even more tax at the pump to ensure the Government's &quot;roads of national significance&quot; are completed on time, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.
NationalAugust 24

Maori water rights precede asset sales: tribunal

The Waitangi Tribunal wants the Government to halt the partial sale of Mighty River Power, saying the partial privatisation would affect its ability to make redress to Maori rights in water.
NationalAugust 2

Ex-chief's moves slow ACC probe: Collins

Investigations into the source of a crucial leak of information about the Bronwyn Pullar ACC scandal have been hampered by the corporation's former chairman, John Judge, replacing or wiping his computers, according to ACC Minister Judith Collins.
Ex-chief's moves slow ACC probe: Collins
Ex-chief's moves slow ACC probe: Collins
NationalJuly 26

Key urged to dump cleared Banks

Prime Minister John Key is facing calls to dump John Banks as a minister after a police investigation cleared him of electoral finance offences but found he personally solicited large donations he later declared as anonymous.
Key urged to dump cleared Banks
Key urged to dump cleared Banks