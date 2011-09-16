SECTIONS
nzh online nzh online
susie@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsSeptember 16

NZ tipped to be target for scammers

New Zealand is tipped to become a target for scammers during the next five weeks as a surge in electronic payments during the Rugby World Cup makes it more difficult for banks to detect fraudulent transactions, a electronic network security company says.
BusinessSeptember 2

Nathans Finance directors jailed

Two directors of the failed Nathans Finance company were jailed in the High Court at Auckland today, and one of their colleagues was sentenced to a term of home detention.