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Latest
Queenstown
July 8
Master piece of musical talent
A full house gave a standing ovation and called for an encore at Arrowtown's Athenaeum Hall on Wednesday night to hail the opening performance of Rock and Roll Suicide.
Queenstown
March 1
Blown away by bucketful of goodwill
"Excuse me sir, sorry to ask, but we've had a couple of calls about a possible scammer in town," said the policeman. Collecting donations for the Christchurch earthquake appeal has been an interesting experience in Queenstown.
Queenstown
January 30
Plan to protect Arcadia's charm
The owner of the 105-year-old Arcadia House in Paradise, near Glenorchy, is making efforts to protect the historic site by contracting a guided framework for any future developments.
Queenstown
January 30
Resort rentals defy reported trend
A Queenstown property specialist says the town's residential rental property market has improved by 50% year on year, despite a nationwide downhill trend.
Queenstown
January 27
Airport rejects recommendation for noise control
Queenstown Airport Corporation has again rejected parts of the Queenstown Lakes District Council's recommendation for airport noise management, citing problems with wording and several matters of clarification.
Queenstown
January 27
Safety concerns prompt application to rebuild jetty
A critical letter from the Southern Monitoring Group and invasive growth of neighbouring willow trees has prompted the owners of a 20m jetty on Lake Wakatipu to break it down and start from scratch.
Queenstown
January 27
Remarkables upgrade mooted
Following the major redevelopment of Coronet Peak's base building - as part of a $30 million summer upgrade in 2008 - a similar upgrade for the Remarkables Ski Area, is "being looked at", NZSki says.
Queenstown
January 27
Future uncertain but paint job likely
The future of stages two and three of the troubled $1 billion Kawarau Falls Station development at Queenstown is still a mystery, but repainting all five buildings in stage one in less reflective paint is likely to happen from 2016.
Queenstown
January 26
Major NZSki development plan revealed
Major development of the Remarkables Ski Area - including the installation of 12 new snow guns and two new trails - will have to comply with strict conditions imposed by the Department of Conservation (Doc).
Queenstown
January 25
Park-and-ride studied
Park-and-ride facilities to cater for high-profile events and Frankton flats residents in Queenstown are "being considered", the council says.
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