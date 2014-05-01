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RacingMay 1

Racing: The Glitzy One to finish in great style

The curtain might come down on a glitzy career when The Glitzy One lines up in the Great Autumn Handicap at Riccarton tomorrow.
SouthlandJuly 4

Doc advised to remain neutral on Dart-Milford tunnel

Southland District Mayor Frana Cardno supports a Southland Conservation Board recommendation the Department of Conservation (Doc) remains neutral on the proposed Dart-Milford tunnel - as long as the management plan for Fiordland National Park is followed.
Doc advised to remain neutral on Dart-Milford tunnel
Doc advised to remain neutral on Dart-Milford tunnel
QueenstownJune 27

Abuzz over parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of Queenstown's CBD On Saturday to cheer on the multicoloured floats in the Queenstown Winter Festival street parade.
Abuzz over parade
Abuzz over parade
QueenstownJune 27

Crowd thrills to charity bouts at events centre

After a gruelling 15-week training regime, the bell finally tolled for the 22 competitors in the Queenstown Winter Festival charity boxing Thriller in the Chiller II gala event.
Crowd thrills to charity bouts at events centre
Crowd thrills to charity bouts at events centre
QueenstownJune 26

It was a very public sinking

Three people and a dog probably could not have chosen a better - or more public - place to sink their jet-boat than in front of thousands of spectators at yesterday's Winter Festival Day in the Bay events on Queenstown beach.
QueenstownJune 26

Case stronger for 2am closing

A Queenstown police officer said yesterday the reason police want to see 2am closing for licensed premises was clear over the opening weekend of the Queenstown Winter Festival as 34 people were arrested for a variety of offences.
Case stronger for 2am closing
Case stronger for 2am closing
QueenstownJune 26

Moral in the tale of young Zac Mac

The crowd was in for a surprise when Arrowtown children's author Alma Stevenson launched her new Rugby World Cup book Zac Mac the All Black at St John's Church, Arrowtown, on Saturday.
Moral in the tale of young Zac Mac
Moral in the tale of young Zac Mac
QueenstownJune 26

Sparks, humour at launch

The &quot;10 coolest days in the country&quot; will not be over until &quot;the last fireworks explode, the last drag queen has fixed his last heels and the last boxer has stumbled out of the ring',' Queenstown Lakes Mayor Vanessa van Uden said last night.
Sparks, humour at launch
Sparks, humour at launch
QueenstownJune 24

Road gritting to continue as usual

Gritting of alpine roads will continue in the Queenstown Lakes district this winter, after a flood of submissions convinced the New Zealand Transport Agency and the district council to keep funding the safety measure.
Road gritting to continue as usual
Road gritting to continue as usual
QueenstownJune 24

June skiing a 'bonus'

&quot;Snow in May never stays, snow in June is a welcome boon, but on snow in July you can rely&quot; is the message from long-time Queenstown resident Vance Boyd, who says the fuss over the resort's snow drought is a byproduct of expectations raised by snowmaking technology.