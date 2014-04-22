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North OtagoApril 22

Trust to put station up for sale

An Oamaru-based heritage group could net almost a quarter of a million dollars if a new owner can be found for the 114-year-old Oamaru Railway Station.
North OtagoMarch 14

Search and rescue base testament to community

A new search and rescue base in Twizel is already proving its worth, even before the paint has dried on the community-funded $100,000 building.
North OtagoMarch 14

Last card played

After more than three decades of helping out in the community, a Kurow charity has folded.
CricketMarch 12

Cricket: Johnson mixing it with the big boys

A year after hitting the highest score in half a century of South Island primary school cricket, Waitaki Boys' High School pupil Llewellyn Johnson (14) has his eye on helping his school to a long-awaited team achievement.
Cricket: Johnson mixing it with the big boys
Cricket: Johnson mixing it with the big boys
North OtagoMarch 9

Whisky firm looks to future

Just a week after attaining one of the top honours in the whisky world, the New Zealand Whisky Company is planning to ensure a rosy future for both its Oamaru-based premises and its Dunedin-made product.
Whisky firm looks to future
Whisky firm looks to future
North OtagoMarch 7

Some Whitestone cheese recalled after listeria find

About half a tonne of cheese from an Oamaru factory is being recalled because of a listeria scare.
Some Whitestone cheese recalled after listeria find
Some Whitestone cheese recalled after listeria find
North OtagoMarch 7

Festival to fund trees

The organisers of a North Otago music festival say they hope proceeds from the event will help fill the bellies of Oamaru families struggling to put food on the table.
North OtagoMarch 7

Interest in Oamaru drag racing grows

Just a year after drag racing returned to Oamaru after more than a decade, the town is gaining a growing reputation among South Island hot-rodders as the place to be.
Interest in Oamaru drag racing grows
Interest in Oamaru drag racing grows
North OtagoMarch 5

Planets aligning in our skies

Following the recent appearance of Mars in the night sky, stargazers in the Mackenzie Basin are in a prime position to get a clear view of a rare triumvirate of celestial bodies.
Planets aligning in our skies
Planets aligning in our skies
North OtagoMarch 5

New gates mark plant's centenary

Alliance Group Pukeuri meat processing plant manager Geoff Proctor addresses the crowd before opening new gates at the plant entrance yesterday, to mark 100 years to the day since the plant opened.