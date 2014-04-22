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Latest
North Otago
April 22
Trust to put station up for sale
An Oamaru-based heritage group could net almost a quarter of a million dollars if a new owner can be found for the 114-year-old Oamaru Railway Station.
North Otago
March 14
Search and rescue base testament to community
A new search and rescue base in Twizel is already proving its worth, even before the paint has dried on the community-funded $100,000 building.
North Otago
March 14
Last card played
After more than three decades of helping out in the community, a Kurow charity has folded.
Cricket
March 12
Cricket: Johnson mixing it with the big boys
A year after hitting the highest score in half a century of South Island primary school cricket, Waitaki Boys' High School pupil Llewellyn Johnson (14) has his eye on helping his school to a long-awaited team achievement.
North Otago
March 9
Whisky firm looks to future
Just a week after attaining one of the top honours in the whisky world, the New Zealand Whisky Company is planning to ensure a rosy future for both its Oamaru-based premises and its Dunedin-made product.
North Otago
March 7
Some Whitestone cheese recalled after listeria find
About half a tonne of cheese from an Oamaru factory is being recalled because of a listeria scare.
North Otago
March 7
Festival to fund trees
The organisers of a North Otago music festival say they hope proceeds from the event will help fill the bellies of Oamaru families struggling to put food on the table.
North Otago
March 7
Interest in Oamaru drag racing grows
Just a year after drag racing returned to Oamaru after more than a decade, the town is gaining a growing reputation among South Island hot-rodders as the place to be.
North Otago
March 5
Planets aligning in our skies
Following the recent appearance of Mars in the night sky, stargazers in the Mackenzie Basin are in a prime position to get a clear view of a rare triumvirate of celestial bodies.
North Otago
March 5
New gates mark plant's centenary
Alliance Group Pukeuri meat processing plant manager Geoff Proctor addresses the crowd before opening new gates at the plant entrance yesterday, to mark 100 years to the day since the plant opened.
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