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Latest
Southland
June 1
Teen warns of gel pack danger
The screams of pain from her teenage daughter, Jessica, will always stick in Linda Reid's mind.
Football
May 29
Football: McGarry flying flag
Otago football great Mike McGarry has been flying the flag for the South, as one of the ambassadors for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup next year.
News
April 24
Stewardship key for award winners
Kaiwera farmers Andrew and Heather Tripp consider themselves ''stewards of the land'' and ensure everything they do has sustainability in mind.
News
April 24
Station genetics manager sad to leave
After seven years, Mt Linton Station genetics manager Hamish Bielski is walking off the farm feeling he has achieved his goal of breeding low-input, high-output sheep.
News
April 24
Sustainability goal for pair
Sustainability and environmental issues are at the forefront of the Thomas family's farming practices, as they try to preserve, for generations to come, their slice of land on the border of Fiordland.
News
April 24
River users to benefit from new pest plant push
A new concept plan to control pest plants and weeds along riverbeds could create more opportunities for recreational uses along riverbanks.
News
April 24
Judges laud trainees' quality and enthusiasm
Working for well-known, established farmers can make all the difference in a farm trainee's career, New Zealand Dairy Industry Award (NZDIA) Southland judges Amy and Graeme Johnston say.
News
April 24
Ewe Hogget winners rapt with award
Northen Southland farm owners Bevan and Wendy Hopcroft were ''rapt'' to receive the Overall Award at the West Otago Southland Ewe Hogget Competition.
News
April 24
Rural broadband initiative milestone
The sight of Netta Wilton sitting in the middle of a paddock with a laptop would probably seem odd to passersby, but it was a common scene last year.
Southland
April 17
Monorail promoter confident of concession
Riverstone Holdings is confident its proposed Fiordland monorail will get a concession from the Department of Conservation, the monorail hearing in Invercargill heard yesterday.
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