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SouthlandJune 1

Teen warns of gel pack danger

The screams of pain from her teenage daughter, Jessica, will always stick in Linda Reid's mind.
Teen warns of gel pack danger
Teen warns of gel pack danger
FootballMay 29

Football: McGarry flying flag

Otago football great Mike McGarry has been flying the flag for the South, as one of the ambassadors for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup next year.
Football: McGarry flying flag
Football: McGarry flying flag
NewsApril 24

Stewardship key for award winners

Kaiwera farmers Andrew and Heather Tripp consider themselves ''stewards of the land'' and ensure everything they do has sustainability in mind.
Stewardship key for award winners
Stewardship key for award winners
NewsApril 24

Station genetics manager sad to leave

After seven years, Mt Linton Station genetics manager Hamish Bielski is walking off the farm feeling he has achieved his goal of breeding low-input, high-output sheep.
NewsApril 24

Sustainability goal for pair

Sustainability and environmental issues are at the forefront of the Thomas family's farming practices, as they try to preserve, for generations to come, their slice of land on the border of Fiordland.
Sustainability goal for pair
Sustainability goal for pair
NewsApril 24

River users to benefit from new pest plant push

A new concept plan to control pest plants and weeds along riverbeds could create more opportunities for recreational uses along riverbanks.
NewsApril 24

Judges laud trainees' quality and enthusiasm

Working for well-known, established farmers can make all the difference in a farm trainee's career, New Zealand Dairy Industry Award (NZDIA) Southland judges Amy and Graeme Johnston say.
Judges laud trainees' quality and enthusiasm
Judges laud trainees' quality and enthusiasm
NewsApril 24

Ewe Hogget winners rapt with award

Northen Southland farm owners Bevan and Wendy Hopcroft were ''rapt'' to receive the Overall Award at the West Otago Southland Ewe Hogget Competition.
NewsApril 24

Rural broadband initiative milestone

The sight of Netta Wilton sitting in the middle of a paddock with a laptop would probably seem odd to passersby, but it was a common scene last year.
SouthlandApril 17

Monorail promoter confident of concession

Riverstone Holdings is confident its proposed Fiordland monorail will get a concession from the Department of Conservation, the monorail hearing in Invercargill heard yesterday.
Monorail promoter confident of concession
Monorail promoter confident of concession