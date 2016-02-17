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Latest
Racing
February 17
Cool change timely
Roxburgh trainer Jude Knight had a smile as the temperature dropped at the start of the Forbury Park meeting last night.
Dunedin
May 7
Staying sharp centenarian's secret
The polio could not get her, she has survived being hit by a car, led a life of travel and adventure, and today Dunedin's Tui Mayo turns 100 and awaits her letter of congratulations from the Queen.
Entertainment
December 17
Art seen: December 18
''Southernness'', Jane Whitaker (Central Stories Museum & Art Gallery, Alexandra) Naseby artist Jane Whitaker is originally from Yorkshire, and has found a sense of home in the rugged terrain and wide-open spaces and skies of Central Otago.
The Mix
December 7
Festive footprints
In the build-up to Christmas, we spend time and money seeking out the perfect present for our loved ones.