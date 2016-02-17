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RacingFebruary 17

Cool change timely

Roxburgh trainer Jude Knight had a smile as the temperature dropped at the start of the Forbury Park meeting last night.
Cool change timely
Cool change timely
DunedinMay 7

Staying sharp centenarian's secret

The polio could not get her, she has survived being hit by a car, led a life of travel and adventure, and today Dunedin's Tui Mayo turns 100 and awaits her letter of congratulations from the Queen.
Staying sharp centenarian's secret
Staying sharp centenarian's secret
EntertainmentDecember 17

Art seen: December 18

''Southernness'', Jane Whitaker (Central Stories Museum & Art Gallery, Alexandra) Naseby artist Jane Whitaker is originally from Yorkshire, and has found a sense of home in the rugged terrain and wide-open spaces and skies of Central Otago.
Art seen: December 18
Art seen: December 18
The MixDecember 7

Festive footprints

In the build-up to Christmas, we spend time and money seeking out the perfect present for our loved ones.