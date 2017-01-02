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NewsJanuary 2

The Omakau Races

The Omakau Races, January 2nd 2017. Peter McIntosh took photos of the even.
NewsDecember 22

'Happy place' painting wins 'ODT' art prize

"Happy places" can be elusive on a stressful day, but Kevin Yang  found his in art.
'Happy place' painting wins 'ODT' art prize
'Happy place' painting wins 'ODT' art prize
OpinionSeptember 8

Religion beats sport

Is sport morphing into a new religion? It shows traits, writes  Ian Harris, but it can never be the real deal.