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Food & WineAugust 12

Recipe: Sophie's pulled pork burgers

I recently went on a sibling date with my brother in Auckland. Basically, I bribed him with burgers.
Food & WineApril 24

Student food blog: Baked rice pudding

With the temperature having dropped around 8degC over the course of Easter, I feel we have truly entered the pudding season.
Student food blog: Baked rice pudding
Student food blog: Baked rice pudding
Food & WineApril 21

Student food blog: Savoury crepes

Back when I was at high school (to make some certain people feel old that was a mere six years ago), we had a French exchange student called Alan. It sounds terrible but we used to exploit him for his crepe-making abilities.
Student food blog: Savoury crepes
Student food blog: Savoury crepes
Food & WineApril 9

Student food blog: Chicken and bacon burgers

It took me four years of living in Dunedin to get to Fergburger in Queenstown.
Student food blog: Chicken and bacon burgers
Student food blog: Chicken and bacon burgers
Food & WineApril 9

Student food blog:Lemonade date scones

Hello strangers! I haven't forgotten about you. However, it seems I have gotten a little caught up in the &quot;real world''.
Food & WineJanuary 8

Student food blog: Chocolate mocha cake with festive liqueur-spiked ganache

I hate how Christmas, barbecue and beersie season coincides with bikini and beach season. Not ideal. 
Student food blog: Chocolate mocha cake with festive liqueur-spiked ganache
Student food blog: Chocolate mocha cake with festive liqueur-spiked ganache
Food & WineDecember 11

Student food blog: Raspberry and white chocolate brownie

I figured that for my last two posts of the year I should end on something sweet.
Student food blog: Raspberry and white chocolate brownie
Student food blog: Raspberry and white chocolate brownie
Food & WineDecember 5

Student food blog: Deep-dish pizza

I'd never had proper home-made deep-dish pizza until recently. I think I had tried some terrible fast-food version at some point but the idea of eating what is essentially a pie filled with cheese and processed meats frightened me.
Student food blog: Deep-dish pizza
Student food blog: Deep-dish pizza
Food & WineDecember 3

Student food blog: Fish butties

It was a cooler than usual spring evening, periodic showers and an unimpressed-looking sky.
Student food blog: Fish butties
Student food blog: Fish butties
Food & WineNovember 21

Student food blog: Sophie's French summer sandwiches

My paternal grandparents retired to a 400-year-old stone house in the south of France.  Every three to five years from the age of 8 Mum and Dad packed us all off and we took a family holiday there for a few weeks to see the family. 
Student food blog: Sophie's French summer sandwiches
Student food blog: Sophie's French summer sandwiches