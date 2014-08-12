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Latest
Food & Wine
August 12
Recipe: Sophie's pulled pork burgers
I recently went on a sibling date with my brother in Auckland. Basically, I bribed him with burgers.
Food & Wine
April 24
Student food blog: Baked rice pudding
With the temperature having dropped around 8degC over the course of Easter, I feel we have truly entered the pudding season.
Food & Wine
April 21
Student food blog: Savoury crepes
Back when I was at high school (to make some certain people feel old that was a mere six years ago), we had a French exchange student called Alan. It sounds terrible but we used to exploit him for his crepe-making abilities.
Food & Wine
April 9
Student food blog: Chicken and bacon burgers
It took me four years of living in Dunedin to get to Fergburger in Queenstown.
Food & Wine
April 9
Student food blog:Lemonade date scones
Hello strangers! I haven't forgotten about you. However, it seems I have gotten a little caught up in the "real world''.
Food & Wine
January 8
Student food blog: Chocolate mocha cake with festive liqueur-spiked ganache
I hate how Christmas, barbecue and beersie season coincides with bikini and beach season. Not ideal.
Food & Wine
December 11
Student food blog: Raspberry and white chocolate brownie
I figured that for my last two posts of the year I should end on something sweet.
Food & Wine
December 5
Student food blog: Deep-dish pizza
I'd never had proper home-made deep-dish pizza until recently. I think I had tried some terrible fast-food version at some point but the idea of eating what is essentially a pie filled with cheese and processed meats frightened me.
Food & Wine
December 3
Student food blog: Fish butties
It was a cooler than usual spring evening, periodic showers and an unimpressed-looking sky.
Food & Wine
November 21
Student food blog: Sophie's French summer sandwiches
My paternal grandparents retired to a 400-year-old stone house in the south of France. Every three to five years from the age of 8 Mum and Dad packed us all off and we took a family holiday there for a few weeks to see the family.
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