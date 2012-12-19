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OpinionDecember 19

Away out in to the big world, by degrees

Last week, for the last time, I arrived in Dunedin as an undergraduate.
OpinionDecember 12

Festive season's here, pass the brandy snaps

Just as I drive around the corner and pull up beside the driveway, Snoopy's Christmas begins to play on the radio. I pull out from the kerb and begin to circle the block. Dammit, I love Christmas time. I revel in the decorated streetscape; the sparkling lights and tinsel, shop-front elves and angel-adorned lampposts. I look forward to our annual family photograph with Father Christmas, but not quite as much as I delight in those edible chocolate Santas wrapped in foil.
OpinionNovember 28

Sparser spacing of cafes

The Kiwiana backyard soundtrack to summer is, for the most part, a welcome reminder that sunny freedom is finally here: sweet chirpings of both birds and bugs, sizzling of sausages and steak on the barbie (and of skin beneath the sun), lazy buzzing of fat blowflies ...
OpinionNovember 14

Post-exam boots made for walking

The post-exam, pre-leaving period provided an opportunity to compile and complete a last-minute list of Dunedin activities; the plan was to while away the time making the most of improving weather and study-free days.
Post-exam boots made for walking
Post-exam boots made for walking
OpinionOctober 31

On finishing exams and personal growth

It was a moment we'd been dreaming about for months. The final-minute drop of the pen, the post-essay wring of the wrists, the sigh of exhaustion and exultation: Honours, finally finished.
OpinionOctober 17

Hard to find winners if cheats prospered

With exams just around the corner (tomorrow, in fact), cheating is on my mind.
Hard to find winners if cheats prospered
Hard to find winners if cheats prospered
OpinionOctober 3

Studying, biscuits: always better in small bites

And just like that, October arrived. Emerging from September and the library simultaneously, I scanned the streets for traces of stolen time. Where did it go? Who took it?
OpinionSeptember 19

Welcome future but respect lessons of past

If I was still at high school, I'd be tempted to ditch chemistry or physics (or both, preferably), for history and classics, or some other equally &quot;vocationally irrelevant&quot; subject of literary-focused indulgence.
OpinionSeptember 5

White wedding indulgence a tradition lost in history

I'd heard it was Queen Victoria who initiated the white wedding dress tradition.
OpinionJuly 25

Too busy to exercise, so we're lazy? Come on!

I actually wrote a portion of today's piece while sitting, waiting, at a wooden desk in the Edgar Centre at 9am yesterday. Yes, UMAT. The Medical Admissions Test?