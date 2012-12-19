GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
odt odt
katie.kenny@odt.co.nz
Latest
Opinion
December 19
Away out in to the big world, by degrees
Last week, for the last time, I arrived in Dunedin as an undergraduate.
Opinion
December 12
Festive season's here, pass the brandy snaps
Just as I drive around the corner and pull up beside the driveway, Snoopy's Christmas begins to play on the radio. I pull out from the kerb and begin to circle the block. Dammit, I love Christmas time. I revel in the decorated streetscape; the sparkling lights and tinsel, shop-front elves and angel-adorned lampposts. I look forward to our annual family photograph with Father Christmas, but not quite as much as I delight in those edible chocolate Santas wrapped in foil.
Opinion
November 28
Sparser spacing of cafes
The Kiwiana backyard soundtrack to summer is, for the most part, a welcome reminder that sunny freedom is finally here: sweet chirpings of both birds and bugs, sizzling of sausages and steak on the barbie (and of skin beneath the sun), lazy buzzing of fat blowflies ...
Opinion
November 14
Post-exam boots made for walking
The post-exam, pre-leaving period provided an opportunity to compile and complete a last-minute list of Dunedin activities; the plan was to while away the time making the most of improving weather and study-free days.
Opinion
October 31
On finishing exams and personal growth
It was a moment we'd been dreaming about for months. The final-minute drop of the pen, the post-essay wring of the wrists, the sigh of exhaustion and exultation: Honours, finally finished.
Opinion
October 17
Hard to find winners if cheats prospered
With exams just around the corner (tomorrow, in fact), cheating is on my mind.
Opinion
October 3
Studying, biscuits: always better in small bites
And just like that, October arrived. Emerging from September and the library simultaneously, I scanned the streets for traces of stolen time. Where did it go? Who took it?
Opinion
September 19
Welcome future but respect lessons of past
If I was still at high school, I'd be tempted to ditch chemistry or physics (or both, preferably), for history and classics, or some other equally "vocationally irrelevant" subject of literary-focused indulgence.
Opinion
September 5
White wedding indulgence a tradition lost in history
I'd heard it was Queen Victoria who initiated the white wedding dress tradition.
Opinion
July 25
Too busy to exercise, so we're lazy? Come on!
I actually wrote a portion of today's piece while sitting, waiting, at a wooden desk in the Edgar Centre at 9am yesterday. Yes, UMAT. The Medical Admissions Test?
View more