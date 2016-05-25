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Latest
Basketball
May 25
Basketball: OKC win away from finals
After Steven Adams copped a physical hammering in game three, the only blow yesterday was delivered to Golden State's title hopes.
Rugby
May 24
Rugby: All Blacks on top of the world
Academy Award-nominated actor Bill Murray introduced Fifa World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew - then a couple of guys from Otago took the stage.
Basketball
March 18
Basketball: Breakers win ANBL title
The New Zealand Breakers today added the latest chapter to a glittering legacy in the building where it all began.
Cricket
November 9
Cricket: Black Caps continue comebacks
Two Black Caps continued on the comeback trail in Dunedin last night, with both Daniel Vettori and Jesse Ryder aiming to find some form before the West Indies visit this summer.
Football
November 9
Football: Merrick still waiting on first win
Ernie Merrick remained frustrated in his search for a maiden victory with the Phoenix but today's draw would have left the man he replaced more than satisfied.
Football
November 8
Football: Double duty for Phoenix defenders
The Phoenix will need total commitment to the cause to earn their first victory of the season when they play Perth today.
Basketball
November 7
Basketball: Pledger plays big part in Breakers revival
The way Alex Pledger began the win over Wollongong last weekend was enough to make anyone think he was fighting for his place.
Basketball
November 1
Basketball: Another loss but Breakers not broken
The Breakers might be the best 1-4 team in the history of the Australian NBL.
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October 27
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Mired in the middle of an early-season slump, something has to change for the Breakers.
Golf
October 24
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After an unprecedented amateur career, Lydia Ko marked her move to the professional ranks in appropriately unique fashion.
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