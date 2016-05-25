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BasketballMay 25

Basketball: OKC win away from finals

After Steven Adams copped a physical hammering in game three, the only blow yesterday was delivered to Golden State's title hopes.
RugbyMay 24

Rugby: All Blacks on top of the world

Academy Award-nominated actor Bill Murray introduced Fifa World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew - then a couple of guys from Otago took the stage.
BasketballMarch 18

Basketball: Breakers win ANBL title

The New Zealand Breakers today added the latest chapter to a glittering legacy in the building where it all began.
CricketNovember 9

Cricket: Black Caps continue comebacks

Two Black Caps continued on the comeback trail in Dunedin last night, with both Daniel Vettori and Jesse Ryder aiming to find some form before the West Indies visit this summer.
Cricket: Black Caps continue comebacks
Cricket: Black Caps continue comebacks
FootballNovember 9

Football: Merrick still waiting on first win

Ernie Merrick remained frustrated in his search for a maiden victory with the Phoenix but today's draw would have left the man he replaced more than satisfied.
Football: Merrick still waiting on first win
Football: Merrick still waiting on first win
FootballNovember 8

Football: Double duty for Phoenix defenders

The Phoenix will need total commitment to the cause to earn their first victory of the season when they play Perth today.
Football: Double duty for Phoenix defenders
Football: Double duty for Phoenix defenders
BasketballNovember 7

Basketball: Pledger plays big part in Breakers revival

The way Alex Pledger began the win over Wollongong last weekend was enough to make anyone think he was fighting for his place.
Basketball: Pledger plays big part in Breakers revival
Basketball: Pledger plays big part in Breakers revival
BasketballNovember 1

Basketball: Another loss but Breakers not broken

The Breakers might be the best 1-4 team in the history of the Australian NBL.
BasketballOctober 27

Basketball: Losses leave Breakers searching for solutions

Mired in the middle of an early-season slump, something has to change for the Breakers.
Basketball: Losses leave Breakers searching for solutions
Basketball: Losses leave Breakers searching for solutions
GolfOctober 24

Golf: Ko goes pro in unique style

After an unprecedented amateur career, Lydia Ko marked her move to the professional ranks in appropriately unique fashion.