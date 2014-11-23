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Latest
News
November 23
Community Cup Top Town
Maniototo Community Cup 'Top Town' event held at Oturehua on Sunday 23 November 2014. PHOTOS BY: Gregor Richardson.
News
November 23
Invercargill Santa Parade
Invercargill Santa Parade held on Sunday 23 November 2014. PHOTOS BY: Allison Beckham.
News
November 23
West Otago A & P Show
West Otago A & P Show, held at Tapanui, on Saturday 22 November 2014. PHOTOS BY: Hamish MacLean.
News
October 21
People: Hone Tuwhare concert
Hone Tuwhare concert, 'Koha for the Crib', Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Dunedin, Saturday, October 18, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.
News
October 21
People: Rainbow Confectionery's 5km fun run
Rainbow Confectionery's 5km fun run, Oamaru Racecourse, Saturday, October 18, 2014. PHOTOS BY: David Bruce.
News
October 21
People: Crusty Demons' 'ride day'
Crusty Demons, 'ride day', Waikerikeri Valley, Alexandra, Sunday, October 19, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Lynda van Kempen.
News
October 21
People: Palmerston 150th commemorative celebrations
Palmerston 150th commemorative celebrations, Sunday, October 19, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.
News
October 21
People: Launch of 'Kindness and Lies'
Launch of 'Kindness and Lies' by Lisa Scott, Dutybound, Crawford St, Dunedin, Thursday, October 16, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Linda Robertson.
News
May 20
People: University of Otago graduation procession
University of Otago graduation procession, Dunedin, Saturday, May 17, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Gerard O'Brien.
News
May 20
People: Otago Community Hospice annual art auction
Otago Community Hospice annual art auction, Otago Polytechnic School of Art gallery, Thursday, May 15, 2014. PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.
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