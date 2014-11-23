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NewsNovember 23

Community Cup Top Town

Maniototo Community Cup 'Top Town' event held at Oturehua on Sunday 23 November 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Gregor Richardson.
NewsNovember 23

Invercargill Santa Parade

Invercargill Santa Parade held on Sunday 23 November 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Allison Beckham.
NewsNovember 23

West Otago A & P Show

West Otago A & P Show, held at Tapanui, on Saturday 22 November 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Hamish MacLean.
NewsOctober 21

People: Hone Tuwhare concert

Hone Tuwhare concert, 'Koha for the Crib', Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, Dunedin, Saturday, October 18, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.
NewsOctober 21

People: Rainbow Confectionery's 5km fun run

Rainbow Confectionery's 5km fun run, Oamaru Racecourse, Saturday, October 18, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: David Bruce.
NewsOctober 21

People: Crusty Demons' 'ride day'

Crusty Demons, 'ride day', Waikerikeri Valley, Alexandra, Sunday, October 19, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Lynda van Kempen.
NewsOctober 21

People: Palmerston 150th commemorative celebrations

Palmerston 150th commemorative celebrations, Sunday, October 19, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.
NewsOctober 21

People: Launch of 'Kindness and Lies'

Launch of 'Kindness and Lies' by Lisa Scott, Dutybound, Crawford St, Dunedin, Thursday, October 16, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Linda Robertson.
NewsMay 20

People: University of Otago graduation procession

University of Otago graduation procession, Dunedin, Saturday, May 17, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Gerard O'Brien.
NewsMay 20

People: Otago Community Hospice annual art auction

Otago Community Hospice annual art auction, Otago Polytechnic School of Art gallery, Thursday, May 15, 2014.  PHOTOS BY: Peter McIntosh.