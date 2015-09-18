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olivia caldwell
olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz
Latest
Dunedin
September 18
Attractions go down a treat
More than six thousand people gathered in Port Chalmers on Saturday for the Seafood Festival, which featured fine weather, celebrity entertainment and plenty of ... seafood.
Dunedin
December 13
Dunedin film-makers win BBC funding
Three talented Dunedin film-makers have been awarded grants from the BBC to produce their own documentary ideas featuring New Zealand characters.
Dunedin
October 1
Cycleway 'will improve safety'
Dunedin cyclists will be safer if a dedicated cycleway is given the go-ahead by the Dunedin City Council, cycle advocates say.
Dunedin
October 1
Wingatui turf levelled
Wingatui racecourse groundsmen are keeping busy ahead of November's Melbourne Cup race day.
Dunedin
September 24
Postie marks 30 years on the job
One of Mosgiel's long-serving posties celebrated 30 years in the job at the weekend and says mail delivery still has a future.
Dunedin
September 23
Removal job goes awry
Some Dunedin home owners received an unwelcome visitor when a furniture removal truck struck the side of their house on Saturday morning.
Dunedin
September 20
Designer umbilical clips strike a chord
Designer belly button clips are being sold by a Dunedin couple who are looking to take the concept worldwide.
Dunedin
September 19
Go you good things
Go you good things ... Team New Zealand is just one win away from winning the America's Cup.
Dunedin
September 19
Polyfest draws 5000 performers
One of the South Island's biggest arts and cultural events, the Otago Early Childhood and Schools Maori and Pacific Island Festival (Polyfest), is being held this week.
Dunedin
September 15
Op-shop event to give back to hospice
One of Hannah Wilson's favourite pastimes is op-shopping, but every item she picks up an item from a rack a voice inside her asks ''do you really need that?''
View more