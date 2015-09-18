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olivia caldwell
olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz

Latest

DunedinSeptember 18

Attractions go down a treat

More than six thousand people gathered in Port Chalmers on Saturday for the Seafood Festival, which featured fine weather, celebrity entertainment and plenty of ... seafood.
DunedinDecember 13

Dunedin film-makers win BBC funding

Three talented Dunedin film-makers have been awarded grants from the BBC to produce their own documentary ideas featuring New Zealand characters.
Dunedin film-makers win BBC funding
Dunedin film-makers win BBC funding
DunedinOctober 1

Cycleway 'will improve safety'

Dunedin cyclists will be safer if a dedicated cycleway is given the go-ahead by the Dunedin City Council, cycle advocates say.
DunedinOctober 1

Wingatui turf levelled

Wingatui racecourse groundsmen are keeping busy ahead of November's Melbourne Cup race day.
DunedinSeptember 24

Postie marks 30 years on the job

One of Mosgiel's long-serving posties celebrated 30 years in the job at the weekend and says mail delivery still has a future.
Postie marks 30 years on the job
Postie marks 30 years on the job
DunedinSeptember 23

Removal job goes awry

Some Dunedin home owners received an unwelcome visitor when a furniture removal truck struck the side of their house on Saturday morning.
Removal job goes awry
Removal job goes awry
DunedinSeptember 20

Designer umbilical clips strike a chord

Designer belly button clips are being sold by a Dunedin couple who are looking to take the concept worldwide.
Designer umbilical clips strike a chord
Designer umbilical clips strike a chord
DunedinSeptember 19

Go you good things

Go you good things ... Team New Zealand is just one win away from winning the America's Cup.
Go you good things
Go you good things
DunedinSeptember 19

Polyfest draws 5000 performers

One of the South Island's biggest arts and cultural events, the Otago Early Childhood and Schools Maori and Pacific Island Festival (Polyfest), is being held this week.
DunedinSeptember 15

Op-shop event to give back to hospice

One of Hannah Wilson's favourite pastimes is op-shopping, but every item she picks up an item from a rack a voice inside her asks ''do you really need that?''