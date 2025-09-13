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Olivia Judd
olivia.judd@scene.co.nz

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WānakaSeptember 13

‘One of the leanest snow years’

Local skifields have endured one of the leanest snow seasons in history, while across the South Island some skifields have had to close for periods.
‘One of the leanest snow years’
‘One of the leanest snow years’
North CanterburyJuly 28

Ball to raise money for museum makeover

It's time to don your finest black and white attire and strike a pose as the Cheviot Museum hosts a glamorous ball on August 16.
Ball to raise money for museum makeover
Ball to raise money for museum makeover
North CanterburyJuly 24

Canterbury board game creator scores big win

A Cheviot man has gone global with his board game creation, taking out the highest honour in the world of tabletop gaming.
Canterbury board game creator scores big win
Canterbury board game creator scores big win
QueenstownApril 18

Paddling perfection

Whakatipu Waka Ama had a stellar performance at the recent Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals in Rotorua.
Paddling perfection
Paddling perfection
QueenstownApril 11

Freestyle trampolining springs into town

This weekend, young athletes will be bouncing off the walls in Queenstown.
Freestyle trampolining springs into town
Freestyle trampolining springs into town
QueenstownApril 4

School marking its 50-year milestone

"Happy birthday to us" was sung by Queenstown Primary School’s 600 pupils in unison yesterday morning to mark the 50 years the school has been at its Robins Rd site.
School marking its 50-year milestone
School marking its 50-year milestone
QueenstownApril 4

What’s in a name, book collector asks

A Queenstowner has stumbled on a magical discovery.
What’s in a name, book collector asks
What’s in a name, book collector asks
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QueenstownApril 1

Celltower labelled ‘obscene’

Residents of an upmarket Otago community have branded a new celltower "an ugly and unsightly eyesore in our community".
Celltower labelled ‘obscene’
Celltower labelled ‘obscene’
QueenstownMarch 29

Blending hops with heritage

Fresh hops are set to undergo the ultimate historical journey again this weekend.
Blending hops with heritage
Blending hops with heritage
QueenstownMarch 28

Taking fashion from drab to fab

Second-hand pieces and recycled fabrics are set to be the star of the show in Queenstown this Saturday night.
Taking fashion from drab to fab
Taking fashion from drab to fab