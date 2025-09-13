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Olivia Judd
olivia.judd@scene.co.nz
Latest
Wānaka
September 13
‘One of the leanest snow years’
Local skifields have endured one of the leanest snow seasons in history, while across the South Island some skifields have had to close for periods.
North Canterbury
July 28
Ball to raise money for museum makeover
It's time to don your finest black and white attire and strike a pose as the Cheviot Museum hosts a glamorous ball on August 16.
North Canterbury
July 24
Canterbury board game creator scores big win
A Cheviot man has gone global with his board game creation, taking out the highest honour in the world of tabletop gaming.
Queenstown
April 18
Paddling perfection
Whakatipu Waka Ama had a stellar performance at the recent Waka Ama Secondary School Nationals in Rotorua.
Queenstown
April 11
Freestyle trampolining springs into town
This weekend, young athletes will be bouncing off the walls in Queenstown.
Queenstown
April 4
School marking its 50-year milestone
"Happy birthday to us" was sung by Queenstown Primary School’s 600 pupils in unison yesterday morning to mark the 50 years the school has been at its Robins Rd site.
Queenstown
April 4
What’s in a name, book collector asks
A Queenstowner has stumbled on a magical discovery.
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Queenstown
April 1
Celltower labelled ‘obscene’
Residents of an upmarket Otago community have branded a new celltower "an ugly and unsightly eyesore in our community".
Queenstown
March 29
Blending hops with heritage
Fresh hops are set to undergo the ultimate historical journey again this weekend.
Queenstown
March 28
Taking fashion from drab to fab
Second-hand pieces and recycled fabrics are set to be the star of the show in Queenstown this Saturday night.
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