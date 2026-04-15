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ChristchurchApril 15

Youth arrested over shop worker attack

Police are not ruling out further arrests after a young person was charged in relation to two armed robberies at businesses in Christchurch last week.
NationalJanuary 29

Watch: Ed Sheeran fan nicks sign after being booted from bar

Security camera footage of a patron ejected from a Christchurch bar taking off with the establishment’s footpath sign in an Uber has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook.
Watch: Ed Sheeran fan nicks sign after being booted from bar
Watch: Ed Sheeran fan nicks sign after being booted from bar
NationalMay 10

Emergency worker meets baby she helped deliver during 111 call

A southern emergency call handler has had an emotional meeting with the mum whose baby she helped deliver during a 111 call from 1000km away.
Emergency worker meets baby she helped deliver during 111 call
Emergency worker meets baby she helped deliver during 111 call
BusinessSeptember 12

How 'Briscoes Bloke' is making millions in a recession

When Rod Duke became the boss of the Briscoe Group in 1988, it was illegal to sell most things on Sundays.
How 'Briscoes Bloke' is making millions in a recession
How 'Briscoes Bloke' is making millions in a recession
NationalDecember 20

Wellington residents warned over looming water shortage

Wellington residents are being urged to store an emergency water supply over the holiday period as the capital could face the possibility of severe water restrictions.
DunedinMarch 8

Injured girl 'ran in front of ute'

Police say a 12-year-old girl hit by a ute in Port Chalmers yesterday afternoon ran out on to the road.
NewsNovember 15

People: Southland Vintage Car Club 50th

Southland Vintage Car Club 50th Arrowtown motorcycle rally, Buckingham St, Arrowtown, Saturday, November 12, 2016.  PHOTOS BY: David Williams.
NewsNovember 15

People: Highlands 101

Highlands 101, Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell, November 12 & 13, 2016.  PHOTOS BY: Jono Edwards.
TravelJune 29

World-class attractions

Air New Zealand has opened a new entry point for travellers from Auckland to the United States. Dunedin's Dame Elizabeth Hanan discovered in Houston an unexpectedly vibrant and stimulating city when she travelled to United States to meet family.
World-class attractions
World-class attractions
SportMay 9

Athletics: Lovelock Relay double

The Hill City-University Harrier and Athletic Club came of age on Saturday when its teams won a rare senior double for a single club at the Lovelock Relay meeting on the University Oval No 2 ground.
Athletics: Lovelock Relay double
Athletics: Lovelock Relay double