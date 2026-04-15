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Latest
Christchurch
April 15
Youth arrested over shop worker attack
Police are not ruling out further arrests after a young person was charged in relation to two armed robberies at businesses in Christchurch last week.
National
January 29
Watch: Ed Sheeran fan nicks sign after being booted from bar
Security camera footage of a patron ejected from a Christchurch bar taking off with the establishment’s footpath sign in an Uber has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook.
National
May 10
Emergency worker meets baby she helped deliver during 111 call
A southern emergency call handler has had an emotional meeting with the mum whose baby she helped deliver during a 111 call from 1000km away.
Business
September 12
How 'Briscoes Bloke' is making millions in a recession
When Rod Duke became the boss of the Briscoe Group in 1988, it was illegal to sell most things on Sundays.
National
December 20
Wellington residents warned over looming water shortage
Wellington residents are being urged to store an emergency water supply over the holiday period as the capital could face the possibility of severe water restrictions.
Dunedin
March 8
Injured girl 'ran in front of ute'
Police say a 12-year-old girl hit by a ute in Port Chalmers yesterday afternoon ran out on to the road.
News
November 15
People: Southland Vintage Car Club 50th
Southland Vintage Car Club 50th Arrowtown motorcycle rally, Buckingham St, Arrowtown, Saturday, November 12, 2016. PHOTOS BY: David Williams.
News
November 15
People: Highlands 101
Highlands 101, Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell, November 12 & 13, 2016. PHOTOS BY: Jono Edwards.
Travel
June 29
World-class attractions
Air New Zealand has opened a new entry point for travellers from Auckland to the United States. Dunedin's Dame Elizabeth Hanan discovered in Houston an unexpectedly vibrant and stimulating city when she travelled to United States to meet family.
Sport
May 9
Athletics: Lovelock Relay double
The Hill City-University Harrier and Athletic Club came of age on Saturday when its teams won a rare senior double for a single club at the Lovelock Relay meeting on the University Oval No 2 ground.
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