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CricketAugust 2

Sri Lanka seamer suffers hamstring injury

Sri Lanka suffered another injury setback ahead of the second test against Australia in Galle with seamer Nuwan Pradeep suffering a hamstring strain during practice, a cricket board official says.
DunedinAugust 2

Students help police nab suspected burglar

A group of quick-thinking university students helped police catch an alleged burglar in action in Dunedin yesterday.
SouthlandAugust 1

Warning issued to Southern farmers

Farmers in the South have been warned to keep a close eye on their herds after the theft of eight newborn Friesian heifer calves.
North OtagoJuly 27

Oamaru solicitor made acting District Court judge

Oamaru barrister and solicitor Catriona Doyle has been appointed an acting District Court Judge.
RugbyJuly 23

Rugby: Lions put bite on tired Crusaders

Todd Blackadder's dream of leading the Crusaders to a title he won so often as a player is over, the Lions winning their quarter-final 42-25 in Johannesburg this morning.
CricketJuly 22

Cricket: Cook and Root dazzle for England

Alastair Cook and Joe Root made centuries to lift England to a commanding 314 for four at the close on the first day of the second test against Pakistan.
NationalJuly 22

Universities catch over 80 exam cheats

More than 80 tertiary students were caught cheating last year, with some busted for writing cheat notes on their bodies and calculators, using information stored on smartphones, and copying the work of those sitting next to them.
DunedinJuly 19

One dead, six injured in crash near Karitane

A 64-year-old man from Kaikoura is dead and another person is critically injured after a four-car crash north of Dunedin.
NationalJuly 12

More wintry weather on the way

Another batch of nasty weather is due to hit New Zealand shores tonight, with the MetService forecasting heavy rain, strong winds and higher levels of snow as a front crosses the country mid-week.
NewsJuly 8

Care urged on icy roads

Police have issued a plea for Southern motorists to take extra care on icy roads following a rash of crashes this morning, and flights have been disrupted at Dunedin Airport.   "We have attended over 25 crashes across the district in the past 4 hours due to ice and black ice on roads in South Otago, Gore and Invercargill," District Road Policing Manager Inspector Tania Baron said about 10am. Police encouraged drivers to be aware of areas with black ice and to watch following distances and speed.