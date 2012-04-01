SECTIONS
online online
ben.guild@odt.co.nz

Latest

North OtagoApril 1

School fitness trails officially opened

Fitness trails were launched at two Oamaru schools this week as part of a national initiative designed to encourage children to become more active.
North OtagoMarch 30

Canadian scam hits Oamaru

Police are urging the public to be careful with their bank account details after Oamaru residences were targeted by international mail fraud.
North OtagoMarch 30

Swag of trophies on show

Young and old alike clustered around trophies galore yesterday as the Great Rugby Road Trip stopped off at Takaro Park in Oamaru.
Swag of trophies on show
Swag of trophies on show
North OtagoMarch 29

Parked cars tested, six unlocked

The sight of a senior sergeant attempting to gain access to vehicles in a busy car park piqued the interest of shoppers in Oamaru yesterday.
North OtagoMarch 28

$10,000 of items found; two charged

Police have found more than $10,000 worth of items allegedly stolen from an Oamaru auction on Tuesday night.
North OtagoMarch 28

Council HQ to be assessed for risk in an earthquake

Waitaki district councillors want a detailed engineering evaluation from at least two structural engineers on how well council headquarters would perform in a moderate earthquake.
Council HQ to be assessed for risk in an earthquake
Council HQ to be assessed for risk in an earthquake
North OtagoMarch 28

New board to run Centennial Park

A new governing board is being set up to improve facilities at Centennial Park, involving the Waitaki District Council and the sports that use the ground.
North OtagoMarch 28

Steampunk earns national exposure

Oamaru's tourism industry appears to be heading in the right direction, as the town graces the cover of a national quarterly magazine read by almost a million people.
Steampunk earns national exposure
Steampunk earns national exposure
North OtagoMarch 27

Rugby treasure trove on its way

The Great Rugby Road Trip will roll into Oamaru tomorrow with a cache of silverware.
SportMarch 27

New code for Olympian

Katrina Hewett is on the verge of becoming a double Olympian.
New code for Olympian
New code for Olympian