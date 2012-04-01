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Latest
North Otago
April 1
School fitness trails officially opened
Fitness trails were launched at two Oamaru schools this week as part of a national initiative designed to encourage children to become more active.
North Otago
March 30
Canadian scam hits Oamaru
Police are urging the public to be careful with their bank account details after Oamaru residences were targeted by international mail fraud.
North Otago
March 30
Swag of trophies on show
Young and old alike clustered around trophies galore yesterday as the Great Rugby Road Trip stopped off at Takaro Park in Oamaru.
North Otago
March 29
Parked cars tested, six unlocked
The sight of a senior sergeant attempting to gain access to vehicles in a busy car park piqued the interest of shoppers in Oamaru yesterday.
North Otago
March 28
$10,000 of items found; two charged
Police have found more than $10,000 worth of items allegedly stolen from an Oamaru auction on Tuesday night.
North Otago
March 28
Council HQ to be assessed for risk in an earthquake
Waitaki district councillors want a detailed engineering evaluation from at least two structural engineers on how well council headquarters would perform in a moderate earthquake.
North Otago
March 28
New board to run Centennial Park
A new governing board is being set up to improve facilities at Centennial Park, involving the Waitaki District Council and the sports that use the ground.
North Otago
March 28
Steampunk earns national exposure
Oamaru's tourism industry appears to be heading in the right direction, as the town graces the cover of a national quarterly magazine read by almost a million people.
North Otago
March 27
Rugby treasure trove on its way
The Great Rugby Road Trip will roll into Oamaru tomorrow with a cache of silverware.
Sport
March 27
New code for Olympian
Katrina Hewett is on the verge of becoming a double Olympian.
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