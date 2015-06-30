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Latest
Rugby
June 30
Video: OBHS defeat CBHS
Otago Boys' High School defeated Christchurch Boys' High School 36-17 during the traditional annual interschool fixture at Littlebourne yesterday.
National
May 15
Prince Harry: A pool king and court jester all in one
Prince Harry cheekily planted a purple hand print on a veteran British royal photographer's forehead during a visit to a youth centre in Auckland.
Queenstown
February 3
200 million to watch Arrowtown during NZ Open
A World-wide television audience of up to 200 million will be watching golfers in the 2015 NZ Open compete for a $1 million purse.
Queenstown
December 28
Lord of the Rings location scout dies
The location scout for Lord of the Rings has died.
National
December 27
Homicide investigation underway in Auckland
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at Auckland City Hospital this afternoon.
World
December 25
The year's best Christmas ad?
The John Lewis Christmas advert is a UK tradition, and the 2014 version is called #MontyThePenguin.
Motorsport
October 30
Video: Crash on Special Stage 18 of the Targa Rally
Ivan Larsen captures a BMW crashing on Special Stage 18 of the Targa rally on Highcliff Road on Thursday
National
October 26
Road toll at three after girl, 10, dies
The holiday weekend road toll is now at three.
News
October 11
Rugby: Player ratings - Otago v Manawatu
ODT Online rugby writer Jeff Cheshire rates Otago's players after their loss to Manawatu at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.
Fashion
September 29
Ready to wear
Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week
View more