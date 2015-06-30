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RugbyJune 30

Video: OBHS defeat CBHS

Otago Boys' High School defeated Christchurch Boys' High School 36-17 during the traditional annual interschool fixture at Littlebourne yesterday. 
Video: OBHS defeat CBHS
Video: OBHS defeat CBHS
NationalMay 15

Prince Harry: A pool king and court jester all in one

Prince Harry cheekily planted a purple hand print on a veteran British royal photographer's forehead during a visit to a youth centre in Auckland.
Prince Harry: A pool king and court jester all in one
Prince Harry: A pool king and court jester all in one
QueenstownFebruary 3

200 million to watch Arrowtown during NZ Open

A World-wide television audience of up to 200 million will be watching golfers in the 2015 NZ Open compete for a $1 million purse.
200 million to watch Arrowtown during NZ Open
200 million to watch Arrowtown during NZ Open
QueenstownDecember 28

Lord of the Rings location scout dies

The location scout for Lord of the Rings has died.
NationalDecember 27

Homicide investigation underway in Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at Auckland City Hospital this afternoon.
WorldDecember 25

The year's best Christmas ad?

The John Lewis Christmas advert is a UK tradition, and the 2014 version is called #MontyThePenguin.
MotorsportOctober 30

Video: Crash on Special Stage 18 of the Targa Rally

Ivan Larsen captures a BMW crashing on Special Stage 18 of the Targa rally on Highcliff Road on Thursday
NationalOctober 26

Road toll at three after girl, 10, dies

The holiday weekend road toll is now at three.
NewsOctober 11

Rugby: Player ratings - Otago v Manawatu

ODT Online rugby writer Jeff Cheshire rates Otago's players after their loss to Manawatu  at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.
Rugby: Player ratings - Otago v Manawatu
Rugby: Player ratings - Otago v Manawatu
FashionSeptember 29

Ready to wear

Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week