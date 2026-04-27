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Oscar Francis
oscar.francis@odt.co.nz
Latest
Travel
April 27
Spring in Shenzhen
For the Spring Festival, hundreds of millions head home to welcome the lunar new year in Shenzhen, China. Oscar Francis paid a visit as it welcomed the Year of the Horse.
Travel
December 18
Visiting history on a bike
An idle fortnight in one of Cambodia’s most relaxed towns punctuated by a day spent exploring nearby Bokor Mountain by motorcycle: what could be better?
Dunedin
May 19
Woman charged in fatal stabbing
Neighbours and friends of a 60-year-old woman were shocked after she was charged with murder following an apparent stabbing at a Dunedin house.
Dunedin
May 19
Pedestrian hit by car near Mosgiel
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Mosgiel this afternoon.
Dunedin
May 18
Heavy rain proves a test for city and drivers
Cars were flooded, a van crashed and the Dunedin City Council urged residents to clear out nearby mudtanks as heavy rain caused pockets of chaos across Dunedin.
Dunedin
May 18
Person seriously hurt in 3-car crash
Emergency services attend a three-car crash on Three Mile Hill Rd between Dunedin and Mosgielyesterday in which one person was seriously injured.
Dunedin
May 18
One seriously hurt in Three Mile Hill crash
A person has been seriously injured after a three-car crash between Dunedin and Mosgiel.
Dunedin
May 18
One injured after delivery van rolls off road
One person is injured after a delivery van rolled on to its side in Fairfield this afternoon.
Dunedin
May 17
Road reopens after driver rescued from flooding
Firefighters rescued a person stuck in their car by flooding which closed a Dunedin road this morning.
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Central Otago
May 17
Ambulance fire caused by jump-start port
St John says there is a low chance its other vehicles will catch fire after an investigation into a Cromwell ambulance blaze blamed an "accidental mechanical event".
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