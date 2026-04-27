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Oscar Francis
oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

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TravelApril 27

Spring in Shenzhen

For the Spring Festival, hundreds of millions head home to welcome the lunar new year in Shenzhen, China. Oscar Francis paid a visit as it welcomed the Year of the Horse.
Spring in Shenzhen
Spring in Shenzhen
TravelDecember 18

Visiting history on a bike

An idle fortnight in one of Cambodia’s most relaxed towns punctuated by a day spent exploring nearby Bokor Mountain by motorcycle: what could be better?
Visiting history on a bike
Visiting history on a bike
DunedinMay 19

Woman charged in fatal stabbing

Neighbours and friends of a 60-year-old woman were shocked after she was charged with murder following an apparent stabbing at a Dunedin house.
Woman charged in fatal stabbing
Woman charged in fatal stabbing
DunedinMay 19

Pedestrian hit by car near Mosgiel

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Mosgiel this afternoon.
DunedinMay 18

Heavy rain proves a test for city and drivers

Cars were flooded, a van crashed and the Dunedin City Council urged residents to clear out nearby mudtanks as heavy rain caused pockets of chaos across Dunedin.
Heavy rain proves a test for city and drivers
Heavy rain proves a test for city and drivers
DunedinMay 18

Person seriously hurt in 3-car crash

Emergency services attend a three-car crash on Three Mile Hill Rd between Dunedin and Mosgielyesterday in which one person was seriously injured.
Person seriously hurt in 3-car crash
Person seriously hurt in 3-car crash
DunedinMay 18

One seriously hurt in Three Mile Hill crash

A person has been seriously injured after a three-car crash between Dunedin and Mosgiel.
One seriously hurt in Three Mile Hill crash
One seriously hurt in Three Mile Hill crash
DunedinMay 18

One injured after delivery van rolls off road

One person is injured after a delivery van rolled on to its side in Fairfield this afternoon.
One injured after delivery van rolls off road
One injured after delivery van rolls off road
DunedinMay 17

Road reopens after driver rescued from flooding

Firefighters rescued a person stuck in their car by flooding which closed a Dunedin road this morning.
Road reopens after driver rescued from flooding
Road reopens after driver rescued from flooding
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Central OtagoMay 17

Ambulance fire caused by jump-start port

St John says there is a low chance its other vehicles will catch fire after an investigation into a Cromwell ambulance blaze blamed an "accidental mechanical event".
Ambulance fire caused by jump-start port
Ambulance fire caused by jump-start port