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Latest
Dunedin
January 21
Top fish in upper river
When it comes to fishy stories, Logan Smith has a tale to tell.
Dunedin
January 20
$2m-plus Z redevelopment
The Z Service Station in Green Island is to get a multimillion-dollar rebuild this year in yet another major development planned for the area.
Dunedin
March 3
Rafting trip's dramatic end
Two young men, missing after a trip down Lee Stream on flotation devices went wrong, were found cold and tired early this morning.
Sport
January 9
Tough, intent, making giant world strides
When it comes to athletes, Anna Frost is arguably one of New Zealand's best-kept secrets.
Dunedin
July 23
Hundreds of invalid forms returned
Hundreds of invalid election enrolment forms are being returned to Dunedin residents each week because they have been incorrectly filled in.
Dunedin
July 18
Dilemma for new millionaire
When it comes to dilemmas, Mike Carrodus reckons his isn't a bad one to have.
Rugby
June 3
Rugby: Carter here for 2011 cup
Unfinished business in the All Black jersey is behind Daniel Carter's decision to re-sign with the New Zealand Rugby Union until after the 2011 World Cup.
League
May 27
League: Club competition wiped after funding withdrawn
The Dunedin club rugby league competition has been abandoned for 2008 after the New Zealand Rugby League pulled funding for the Southern Alliance, a combined club competition with Invercargill.
Yachting
May 27
Yachting: Dominant Bayfield pair sail away with title
The Bayfield High School pair of Ben Hawker and Chris Harris have taken an unassailable lead in the race for line honours at the Sunburst South Island Secondary School Championships on Otago Harbour, with one day's racing still to go.
Netball
May 27
Netball: Young Otago side rises to Challenge
Otago had a successful start to the new Lois Muir Challenge netball series, comprehensively beating Waikato 53-27 in Christchurch on Saturday.
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