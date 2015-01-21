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DunedinJanuary 21

Top fish in upper river

When it comes to fishy stories, Logan Smith has a tale to tell.
DunedinJanuary 20

$2m-plus Z redevelopment

The Z Service Station in Green Island is to get a multimillion-dollar rebuild this year in yet another major development planned for the area.
DunedinMarch 3

Rafting trip's dramatic end

Two young men, missing after a trip down Lee Stream on flotation devices went wrong, were found cold and tired early this morning.
Rafting trip's dramatic end
Rafting trip's dramatic end
SportJanuary 9

Tough, intent, making giant world strides

When it comes to athletes, Anna Frost is arguably one of New Zealand's best-kept secrets.
DunedinJuly 23

Hundreds of invalid forms returned

Hundreds of invalid election enrolment forms are being returned to Dunedin residents each week because they have been incorrectly filled in.
DunedinJuly 18

Dilemma for new millionaire

When it comes to dilemmas, Mike Carrodus reckons his isn't a bad one to have.
Dilemma for new millionaire
Dilemma for new millionaire
RugbyJune 3

Rugby: Carter here for 2011 cup

Unfinished business in the All Black jersey is behind Daniel Carter's decision to re-sign with the New Zealand Rugby Union until after the 2011 World Cup.
Rugby: Carter here for 2011 cup
Rugby: Carter here for 2011 cup
LeagueMay 27

League: Club competition wiped after funding withdrawn

The Dunedin club rugby league competition has been abandoned for 2008 after the New Zealand Rugby League pulled funding for the Southern Alliance, a combined club competition with Invercargill.
YachtingMay 27

Yachting: Dominant Bayfield pair sail away with title

The Bayfield High School pair of Ben Hawker and Chris Harris have taken an unassailable lead in the race for line honours at the Sunburst South Island Secondary School Championships on Otago Harbour, with one day's racing still to go.
Yachting: Dominant Bayfield pair sail away with title
Yachting: Dominant Bayfield pair sail away with title
NetballMay 27

Netball: Young Otago side rises to Challenge

Otago had a successful start to the new Lois Muir Challenge netball series, comprehensively beating Waikato 53-27 in Christchurch on Saturday.