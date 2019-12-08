SECTIONS
Pam Jones
pam.jones@odt.co.nz

Latest

Central OtagoDecember 8

River Terrace objects to council about fees

The developer behind a controversial subdivision in Cromwell has made a formal objection to the Central Otago District Council over fees relating to the plan change for the proposal.
Central OtagoDecember 3

Trio of school leaders retiring

They have taught right across the curriculum, disciplined a few pupils and mentored a lot more.
Trio of school leaders retiring
Trio of school leaders retiring
Central OtagoDecember 2

Fire causes 'extensive' damage to 150-year-old Naseby hotel

A fire overnight caused extensive damage to one of New Zealand's oldest hotels.
Fire causes 'extensive' damage to 150-year-old Naseby hotel
Fire causes 'extensive' damage to 150-year-old Naseby hotel
Central OtagoDecember 2

Consent application lodged

A further application from River Terrace Developments Ltd involving land earmarked for plan change 13 will be considered by a Central Otago District Council hearings panel this month.
Consent application lodged
Consent application lodged
Central OtagoNovember 29

Population change a challenge

Central Otago and Wanaka’s growing and ageing population is still causing challenges for Dunstan Hospital staff and leaders, Central Otago Health Services Ltd (COHSL)’s latest annual report says.
Population change a challenge
Population change a challenge
Central OtagoNovember 27

Decision on subdivision withheld

A decision has been made about a controversial subdivision in Cromwell — but the applicant and submitters will have to wait to find out what it is.
Decision on subdivision withheld
Decision on subdivision withheld
Central OtagoNovember 25

New faces on trust

Four new faces have been elected to the Central Lakes Trust, alongside returning trustee Cath Gilmour.
New faces on trust
New faces on trust
Central OtagoNovember 25

Cromwell outgrows Alexandra

The difference is only 138 people.
Cromwell outgrows Alexandra
Cromwell outgrows Alexandra
Central OtagoNovember 25

Four new faces elected to Central Lakes trust

Four new faces have been elected to the Central Lakes Trust, alongside returning trustee Cath Gilmour.
Central OtagoNovember 22

'So much stress' due to lack of facilities

A retirement and aged-care facility was proposed for Alexandra five years ago but still has not got to the drawing board. Pam Jones looks at how the delays are affecting those who need the facility.
'So much stress' due to lack of facilities
'So much stress' due to lack of facilities