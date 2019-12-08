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Pam Jones
pam.jones@odt.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
December 8
River Terrace objects to council about fees
The developer behind a controversial subdivision in Cromwell has made a formal objection to the Central Otago District Council over fees relating to the plan change for the proposal.
Central Otago
December 3
Trio of school leaders retiring
They have taught right across the curriculum, disciplined a few pupils and mentored a lot more.
Central Otago
December 2
Fire causes 'extensive' damage to 150-year-old Naseby hotel
A fire overnight caused extensive damage to one of New Zealand's oldest hotels.
Central Otago
December 2
Consent application lodged
A further application from River Terrace Developments Ltd involving land earmarked for plan change 13 will be considered by a Central Otago District Council hearings panel this month.
Central Otago
November 29
Population change a challenge
Central Otago and Wanaka’s growing and ageing population is still causing challenges for Dunstan Hospital staff and leaders, Central Otago Health Services Ltd (COHSL)’s latest annual report says.
Central Otago
November 27
Decision on subdivision withheld
A decision has been made about a controversial subdivision in Cromwell — but the applicant and submitters will have to wait to find out what it is.
Central Otago
November 25
New faces on trust
Four new faces have been elected to the Central Lakes Trust, alongside returning trustee Cath Gilmour.
Central Otago
November 25
Cromwell outgrows Alexandra
The difference is only 138 people.
Central Otago
November 25
Four new faces elected to Central Lakes trust
Four new faces have been elected to the Central Lakes Trust, alongside returning trustee Cath Gilmour.
Central Otago
November 22
'So much stress' due to lack of facilities
A retirement and aged-care facility was proposed for Alexandra five years ago but still has not got to the drawing board. Pam Jones looks at how the delays are affecting those who need the facility.
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