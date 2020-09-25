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Paul Gorman
paul.gorman@odt.co.nz
Latest
The Mix
September 25
The day the earth moved
Dunedin had a sharp reminder in 1974 that it too sits in the shaky isles, writes Paul Gorman.
The Mix
September 25
On shaky ground
Scars on the land tell us Dunedin is earthquake country too, writes Paul Gorman.
Opinion
October 25
So long - and thanks for all the feedback
Well, well, well. So, what's with that indeed?
Opinion
October 18
Cart chapter ends on an international high
Take a look at the two cable car photographs we're running today.
Opinion
October 11
Night cart, outside loo days recalled
What better way to end the week than sharing your happy memories of the night cart and outside toilets.
Opinion
September 27
Who'd be a forecaster, when snow goes before it comes?
Having dabbled more than just a little in weather forecasting over the past 40-odd years, I was pretty excited by the cold snap that had the South in its sights this week.
News
September 23
Those magnificent men in...their Sunday best
Welcome back yet again, and welcome to what could be the coldest week of the year, if the forecasts coming out late last week and over the weekend come true.
Opinion
September 20
Nothing like spoonerisms for sealing my hickness
Just a short column for you today. I seem to have picked up some bug or other that's going round the office and I've just popped in for a few hours. I feel like I want to go to sleep - though, as one of my colleagues said, that could of course just be middle age and general malaise.
Dunedin
September 13
Southerlies there, but not as icy
Icy southerlies are often a feature of winter in the South, but what happened to the usual polar blasts this year?
Opinion
September 13
Young rabbiters learned many useful things
The rabbit stories keep bounding into my email inbox, thank you very much.
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