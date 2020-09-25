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Paul Gorman
paul.gorman@odt.co.nz

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The MixSeptember 25

The day the earth moved

Dunedin had a sharp reminder in 1974 that it too sits in the shaky isles, writes Paul Gorman.
The day the earth moved
The day the earth moved
The MixSeptember 25

On shaky ground

Scars on the land tell us Dunedin is earthquake country too, writes Paul Gorman.
On shaky ground
On shaky ground
OpinionOctober 25

So long - and thanks for all the feedback

Well, well, well. So, what's with that indeed?
So long - and thanks for all the feedback
So long - and thanks for all the feedback
OpinionOctober 18

Cart chapter ends on an international high

Take a look at the two cable car photographs we're running today.
Cart chapter ends on an international high
Cart chapter ends on an international high
OpinionOctober 11

Night cart, outside loo days recalled

What better way to end the week than sharing your happy memories of the night cart and outside toilets.
Night cart, outside loo days recalled
Night cart, outside loo days recalled
OpinionSeptember 27

Who'd be a forecaster, when snow goes before it comes?

Having dabbled more than just a little in weather forecasting over the past 40-odd years, I was pretty excited by the cold snap that had the South in its sights this week.
Who'd be a forecaster, when snow goes before it comes?
Who'd be a forecaster, when snow goes before it comes?
NewsSeptember 23

Those magnificent men in...their Sunday best

Welcome back yet again, and welcome to what could be the coldest week of the year, if the forecasts coming out late last week and over the weekend come true.
Those magnificent men in...their Sunday best
Those magnificent men in...their Sunday best
OpinionSeptember 20

Nothing like spoonerisms for sealing my hickness

Just a short column for you today. I seem to have picked up some bug or other that's going round the office and I've just popped in for a few hours. I feel like I want to go to sleep - though, as one of my colleagues said, that could of course just be middle age and general malaise.
Nothing like spoonerisms for sealing my hickness
Nothing like spoonerisms for sealing my hickness
DunedinSeptember 13

Southerlies there, but not as icy

Icy southerlies are often a feature of winter in the South, but what happened to the usual polar blasts this year?
Southerlies there, but not as icy
Southerlies there, but not as icy
OpinionSeptember 13

Young rabbiters learned many useful things

The rabbit stories keep bounding into my email inbox, thank you very much.
Young rabbiters learned many useful things
Young rabbiters learned many useful things