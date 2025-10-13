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Paul McIntyre
paul.mcintyre@odt.co.nz

Latest

NewsOctober 13

Class Act 2025

Class Act celebrates the excellence of young people in our province and now, more than ever, we will be looking to them for leadership.
Class Act 2025
Class Act 2025
DunedinApril 11

‘ODT’ up for six media awards

The Otago Daily Times is thrilled to be a finalist in six categories in this year’s Voyager Media Awards.
‘ODT’ up for six media awards
‘ODT’ up for six media awards